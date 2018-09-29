Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Randgold faces pushback from Congo over Barrick takeover of Kibali mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 10:08am CEST

DAKAR (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd has run into opposition from the Democratic Republic of Congo's government, which is insisting that it authorise the acquisition by Canada's Barrick Gold Corp of Randgold's stake in a Congolese gold mine.

Barrick agreed to buy Randgold this week in a deal to create the world's largest gold company with an aggregate market valuation of $18.3 billion.

As a result of the takeover, Barrick will become the owner of Randgold's 45 percent stake in the Kibali mine in Congo but Congolese Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said the shareholder change would need to be approved by the government in accordance with Congo's new mining code.

The ministry's statement backs the position taken earlier in the day by state miner Sokimo, which owns a 10 percent stake in the mine and vowed to "assert its rights" regarding the takeover. AngloGold Ashanti owns the other 45 percent stake in the project, one of Africa's biggest gold mines.

Sokimo said the transaction represented an effort by the foreign companies "to impose themselves, without any prior discussion, in the countries from which the resources that make up their wealth are extracted".

Randgold said that the takeover would not introduce a new partner in the Kibali project, as suggested by Sokimo.

"There are no provisions in the joint venture agreement and the related documentation which give Sokimo any rights resulting from the proposed merger," Randgold said.

Randgold, which has fallen out with the Congolese authorities this year over the new mining code that hikes taxes and cancels exemptions, said it had consulted with Sokimo, the minister of mines and other parties, in the days following the merger announcement.

Congo has earned hundreds of millions of dollars in payouts from international miners in similar instances in the past few years.

The same language Sokimo used about asserting rights was echoed by another Congolese state miner, Gecamines, against Freeport, when in 2016 it announced the sale of its stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum. Gecamines received $100 million in a settlement.

Meanwhile, Gecamines in June agreed to drop legal proceedings to dissolve a joint venture with a subsidiary of Glencore after reaching a settlement that included Gecamines getting a $150 million payment.

Shares of Randgold were up 3.6 percent at 5,360 pence at 1807 GMT.

Randgold has a stake in several projects in Congo, including the Kibali mine.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks in Dakar and Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Cynthia Osterman/Alexander Smith and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02aCOMMONWEALTH SECRETARIAT : Supercharging economic development through South-South collaboration
PU
10:49aEgypt halts gas imports after final shipments arrived - minister
RE
10:40a'Turbulence' in ties threatens U.S.-China security meeting
RE
10:13aNigerian oil unions aim to resolve dispute with Chevron in two weeks - union official
RE
10:12aZARIF : US obsession with Iran is backfiring everywhere
PU
10:10aIMF disburses $245 mln loan tranche to Tunisia - official source
RE
10:08aRandgold faces pushback from Congo over Barrick takeover of Kibali mine
RE
10:03aZambia hikes mining taxes in 2019 budget to rein in debt
RE
09:42aQATARGAS OPERATING : recognises long serving employees
PU
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA'S MUSK MAY SETTLE SEC LAWSUIT BUT READY FOR FIGHT: sources
2'We'll know in 48 hours' - Mexico sees new hope of trilateral NAFTA
3ALPHABET : Google CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says big breach exposed 50 million accounts to full takeover
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S. trade judge declines to block iPhone imports

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.