Randon Implementos e Participaçõe : MATERIAL FACT - GUIDANCE 2020

02/17/2020 | 04:37pm EST

RANDON S.A. Implementos e Participações

Publicly held Company

CNPJ 89.086.144/0011-98

MATERIAL FACT

Randon S.A Implementos e Participações ("Company"), in compliance with Law 6,404, dated December 15, 1976, Instruction CVM N°. 358, dated January 3, 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the public in general the company's projections to be followed during the year 2020 ("Guidance").

GUIDANCE 2020

  • Total Gross Revenue - R$ 7.7 billion;
  • Consolidated Net Revenue - R$ 5.5 billion;
  • Revenues from abroad¹ - US$ 250 million;
  • Imports - US$ 80 million;
  • Investments² - R$ 220 million.

Notes

  • Value referring to the total of exports from Brazil and the revenues generated by operations abroad ² Value referring to organic investments

These indicators were validated in Randon's strategic planning process and are backed by the assessment of the macroeconomic scenarios of Brazil and of the countries that Randon has business relations with, as well as on the indicators of the automotive industry and market behavior of its business segments.

We inform that the Guidance above does not include the values coming from the operation of the company Nakata Automotiva S/A, since its acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of precedent conditions.

For more information, please refer to section 11 of the Company's Reference Form, available at http://ri.randon.com.br.

Caxias do Sul, February 17, 2020.

Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 21:36:04 UTC
