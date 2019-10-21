Randon Implementos e Participaçõe : PRESS RELEASE - SEPTEMBER 2019

PRESS RELEASE
In order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and the market in general, Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações announces its net revenue and gross revenue on a monthly basis. The information for the year 2019 is presented below.
-
Total Gross Revenue (without eliminations and including taxes) (R$ Million)
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
491.6
|
567.6
|
577.2
|
613.9
|
652.2
|
607.8
|
704.9
|
652.9
|
617.7
|
5,485.7
|
2018
|
382.2
|
403.2
|
514.0
|
523.4
|
409.9
|
517.3
|
553.8
|
593.5
|
449.9
|
4,347.4
|
∆ %
|
28.6%
|
40.8%
|
12.3%
|
17.3%
|
59.1%
|
17.5%
|
27.3%
|
10.0%
|
37.3%
|
26.2%
-
Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)
|
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
Apr.
|
May.
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Total
|
2019
|
347.4
|
387.0
|
399.2
|
426.3
|
449.8
|
425.9
|
478.6
|
451.3
|
441.4
|
3,807.0
|
2018
|
275.6
|
281.1
|
364.9
|
369.4
|
288.7
|
360.8
|
385.0
|
419.8
|
305.1
|
3,050.4
|
∆ %
|
26.0%
|
37.7%
|
9.4%
|
15.4%
|
55.8%
|
18.1%
|
24.3%
|
7.5%
|
44.7%
|
24.8%
Caxias do Sul, October 21, 2019.
Paulo Prignolato
Investor Relations Director
Disclaimer
Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 12:50:11 UTC