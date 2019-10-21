Randon Implementos e Participaçõe : PRESS RELEASE - SEPTEMBER 2019

PRESS RELEASE

In order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and the market in general, Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações announces its net revenue and gross revenue on a monthly basis. The information for the year 2019 is presented below.

Total Gross Revenue (without eliminations and including taxes) (R$ Million)

Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Total 2019 491.6 567.6 577.2 613.9 652.2 607.8 704.9 652.9 617.7 5,485.7 2018 382.2 403.2 514.0 523.4 409.9 517.3 553.8 593.5 449.9 4,347.4 ∆ % 28.6% 40.8% 12.3% 17.3% 59.1% 17.5% 27.3% 10.0% 37.3% 26.2%

Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Total 2019 347.4 387.0 399.2 426.3 449.8 425.9 478.6 451.3 441.4 3,807.0 2018 275.6 281.1 364.9 369.4 288.7 360.8 385.0 419.8 305.1 3,050.4 ∆ % 26.0% 37.7% 9.4% 15.4% 55.8% 18.1% 24.3% 7.5% 44.7% 24.8%

Caxias do Sul, October 21, 2019.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Director