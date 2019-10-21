Log in
Randon Implementos e Participaçõe : PRESS RELEASE - SEPTEMBER 2019

10/21/2019 | 08:51am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

In order to maintain a relationship of transparency with its investors and the market in general, Randon S.A. Implementos e Participações announces its net revenue and gross revenue on a monthly basis. The information for the year 2019 is presented below.

  • Total Gross Revenue (without eliminations and including taxes) (R$ Million)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Total

2019

491.6

567.6

577.2

613.9

652.2

607.8

704.9

652.9

617.7

5,485.7

2018

382.2

403.2

514.0

523.4

409.9

517.3

553.8

593.5

449.9

4,347.4

∆ %

28.6%

40.8%

12.3%

17.3%

59.1%

17.5%

27.3%

10.0%

37.3%

26.2%

  • Consolidated Net Revenue (R$ Million)

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

Apr.

May.

Jun.

Jul.

Aug.

Sep.

Total

2019

347.4

387.0

399.2

426.3

449.8

425.9

478.6

451.3

441.4

3,807.0

2018

275.6

281.1

364.9

369.4

288.7

360.8

385.0

419.8

305.1

3,050.4

∆ %

26.0%

37.7%

9.4%

15.4%

55.8%

18.1%

24.3%

7.5%

44.7%

24.8%

Caxias do Sul, October 21, 2019.

Paulo Prignolato

Investor Relations Director

Disclaimer

Randon SA Implementos e Participações published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 12:50:11 UTC
