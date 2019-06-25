Randstad North America : US and apartment guide survey reveals how rising living expenses impact americans' work and housing decisions.

'Affordability is a major concern for today's renters, whether in a big city or rural town,' said Emily Williams, senior data analyst for Apartment Guide. 'Our data shows that average national rent prices have increased by more than 4 percent over the past year, but in some places, the increase is much higher. There are deals to be found in almost every city, but some renters might need to compromise certain amenities or locations, or even add a roommate, to live the lifestyle they want in areas where they want to be.'

'Tight budgets are nothing new for young people just starting out in their careers, but today's increasingly high cost of living coupled with slow wage growth means that, despite low unemployment, millennials and Gen Zs are faced with at least two variables negatively impacting their financial well-being,' said Jim Link, chief human resources officer, Randstad North America. 'Working from home can offset some of their transportation and living expenses, but it can also lead to loneliness and increased risk of disengagement. It doesn't have to, though. Managers with remote workers can take steps to promote as much collaboration and face time as possible with teammates to combat isolation.'

For more information on this study, plus tips to help you overcome cost-of-living talent challenges and insight into housing affordability trends, visit the Randstad Learning Center and Apartment Guide's Data & Research page.

survey methodology

Research findings are based on an OmniPulse survey fielded by national polling firm Research Now on behalf of Randstad US and Apartment Guide. The survey was fielded from April 8 to April 12, 2019. It included 1,211 employed people between the ages of 18 and 45+ who are either homeowners or renters of a house, room or apartment and a nationally representative sample balanced on age, gender and region.

about randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.8 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

about rentpath

RentPath is a leading digital marketing solutions company, that empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Through its brands, RentPath continues to simplify the rental search experience while driving quality advertiser leads that result in occupancies and a high return on investment. With powerful online and mobile solutions that provide prospective renters with the information and tools they need, RentPath connects consumers with a home that reflects their personal lifestyles.

RentPath helps people navigate the rental journey by providing a delightful, stress-free experience so that all renters find and enjoy their ideal home.

