Randstad North America : US executive, Seth Brady, named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 40 under 40 list.

08/27/2018 | 11:57am EDT

This year's list honors the workforce ecosystem's up-and-coming leaders

Atlanta - August 27, 2018 - Randstad US is pleased to announce that Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has named Seth Brady, executive vice president at Randstad US, to its 2018 40 under 40 list. Each year, 40 exemplary leaders who make a major impact in the staffing industry are recognized for their innovation, creativity and above all, leadership.

'I am grateful to have Seth on our team - he is an incredible asset to Randstad and deserves the honor,' said Traci Fiatte, CEO of Randstad's professional and commercial staffing businesses. 'As one of the youngest executive leaders in our commercial staffing business, Seth is fearless in his pursuit of an excellent customer experience for our clients and candidates.'

Brady's tenacity and exemplary leadership over the last nine years have earned him several promotions and evolved his responsibilities to include other geographies, all while consistently growing and transforming underperforming markets. Today, Brady oversees 58 offices in 11 states, servicing Randstad's office and administration and manufacturing and logistics divisions and, most recently, Randstad Professionals.

Brady joins a group of talented industry professionals being recognized by SIA for their contributions to the world of work. The list is not a ranking but a recognition of talented professionals elevating the industry.

'This influential cohort is varied, comprising folks from diverse backgrounds who have found their way - some by birth, several through acquisition and still others fortuitously - to the industry,' wrote Subadhra Sriram, SIA's publisher & editor, media products, in Staffing Industry Review magazine. 'Regardless how they arrived, they share a desire to improve the lives of people.'

For more information, visit the 2018 SIA 40 under 40 staffing list.

about randstad

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €23.3 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700+ associates and a deployed workforce of more than 100,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, finance and accounting, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

###

media contact:

Madison Southall
1-954-308-6213
madison.southall@randstadusa.com

Disclaimer

Randstad North America Inc. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 15:56:02 UTC
