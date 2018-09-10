Log in
Randy Vulakovich : Business-Education Partnership Grant Applications Now Accepted

09/10/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

Applications are now being accepted for a state grant program that fosters partnerships between schools and businesses to promote job opportunities and career pathways, according to Senator Randy Vulakovich.

A total of $2.5 million in funding is available to local workforce development boards (LWDB) to implement Business-Education Partnership programs to increase awareness of in-demand technical careers for students, parents, guardians, teachers, and school faculty.

These partnerships connect schools, employers, parents, and students to provide career-related experiences and opportunities through soft-skills development, internships, workplace shadowing, and career mentoring, all with the goal of engaging more students in the need for technical skills required by employers.

The application deadline is October 31, 2018. The application and more information are available online at: https://www.dli.pa.gov/Businesses/Workforce-Development/grants/Pages/default.aspx.

Contact: Melissa Girty (412) 487-6600

Disclaimer

Randy Vulakovich published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 20:41:02 UTC
