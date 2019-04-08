Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Randy Vulakovich : Senators Offer No-Tax Alternative to Wolf's Restore PA Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

HARRISBURG - Senators Camera Bartolotta (R-46) and Pat Stefano (R-32) offered an alternative today to Governor Wolf's Restore PA plan that would fund infrastructure projects throughout the state without the need for the Governor's job-killing severance tax.

As part of his budget address, Governor Wolf proposed a bond issue - funded by an additional tax on the natural gas industry - to provide funding for blight remediation, stormwater projects, flood prevention, brownfield cleanups and infrastructure projects.

Bartolotta and Stefano proposed a plan today that would fund similar projects through revenues generated by lifting the Governor's moratorium on non-surface disturbance natural gas drilling on state forest lands.

The Senators' plan would not require the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to authorize new non-surface disturbance horizontal drilling. It would only lift the moratorium on leases for existing wellpads.

'This legislation represents a commonsense approach to best protect and utilize our natural resources without massive borrowing that could have a negative impact on job creators and consumers,' Stefano said. 'Imposing job-killing taxes and long-term debt will only result in a step backward for our state's economy and environment.'

'We have an opportunity to fund all of the projects that Governor Wolf wants to complete without creating new taxes that will stifle investment, chase away new jobs and boost energy costs to consumers,' Bartolotta said. 'The natural gas industry already pays higher taxes in the form of impact fees that have helped fund billions of dollars in projects throughout the state. We need to explore different options other than piling on taxes that will ultimately be passed on to ratepayers.'

As part of the alternative plan, revenues generated from new gas leases on state forest land would be placed in a special fund managed by the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be distributed for blight remediation, flood control infrastructure, stormwater infrastructure, paving and repairing dirt and gravel roads, green infrastructure and abandoned mine reclamation projects.

CONTACT: Katrina Hanna (717) 787-1463 (Senator Bartolotta)

Ben Wren (717) 787-7175 (Senator Stefano)

Disclaimer

Randy Vulakovich published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 01:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:51pAsia shares weighed by cautious mood, oil settles
RE
10:38pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Inbound M&As poised for growth
PU
10:23pSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : As 5-day winning streak ends, stocks close lower
PU
10:15pOil slips from five-month highs as economic worries counter tight market
RE
09:58pDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AUSTRAL : Introducing the latest carbon neutral certified building
PU
09:53pRANDY VULAKOVICH : Senators Offer No-Tax Alternative to Wolf's Restore PA Plan
PU
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Lending to households rises 2.6 percent (Media Release)
PU
09:48pAustralian Housing Finance Rises in February
DJ
09:38pU.S. Moves to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Exclusive - Standard Chartered expected to pay just over $1 billion ..
4NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Tracking international payments in real time now a re..
5Uber, ahead of IPO, sees some time before self-driving cars dominate the road

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About