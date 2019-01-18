Range Systems : Develops Fortress™ Customizable Shooting Stalls

Every gun range’s needs, location and price point is different. To
continue catering to varying customer needs, Range
Systems, has announced the development of Fortress™
Customizable Shooting Stalls.
Virtually every detail of Fortress shooting stalls can be customized to
the individual shooting range. Range operators can decide between glass,
wood or rock for their stalls. A wide-variety of color options, as well
as custom etching and enclosures, is also available. Fortress stalls
will be available to the public starting April 1.
“No one single range is the same. Each has its own unique set of
variables, including location, price point and purpose,” said Joe
Bricko, Director of Sales at Range Systems. “Fortress Customizable
Shooting Stalls are designed to meet all of these individual needs,
giving range owners a solution, no matter the situation.”
With the development of Fortress Customizable Shooting Stalls, Range
Systems hopes to provide safe and aesthetic shooting stalls to their
wide customer base. With 100 percent custom options, the stalls provide
something for everyone, no matter the need of the range or style of the
operator.
Fortress Customizable Shooting Stalls will be showcased for the first
time at the 2019 SHOT Show in Las Vegas.
For more information on the products and services provided by Range
Systems, email sales@range-systems.com
or visit range-systems.com.
About Range Systems
Manufacturer of Dura-Panel and
Dura-Bloc, the original ballistic rubber products, Range Systems designs
and builds custom shooting ranges as well as realistic and dynamic
training environments for commercial, military, law enforcement,
private, forensic, and testing markets. Dedicated to providing
unsurpassed, responsive service, Range Systems offers shooting supplies
and services worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005443/en/