Range Systems : Develops Fortress™ Customizable Shooting Stalls

Stalls provide gun range owners with 100 percent custom quality solutions for their space

Every gun range’s needs, location and price point is different. To continue catering to varying customer needs, Range Systems, has announced the development of Fortress™ Customizable Shooting Stalls.

Virtually every detail of Fortress shooting stalls can be customized to the individual shooting range. Range operators can decide between glass, wood or rock for their stalls. A wide-variety of color options, as well as custom etching and enclosures, is also available. Fortress stalls will be available to the public starting April 1.

“No one single range is the same. Each has its own unique set of variables, including location, price point and purpose,” said Joe Bricko, Director of Sales at Range Systems. “Fortress Customizable Shooting Stalls are designed to meet all of these individual needs, giving range owners a solution, no matter the situation.”

With the development of Fortress Customizable Shooting Stalls, Range Systems hopes to provide safe and aesthetic shooting stalls to their wide customer base. With 100 percent custom options, the stalls provide something for everyone, no matter the need of the range or style of the operator.

Fortress Customizable Shooting Stalls will be showcased for the first time at the 2019 SHOT Show in Las Vegas.

For more information on the products and services provided by Range Systems, email sales@range-systems.com or visit range-systems.com.

About Range Systems

Manufacturer of Dura-Panel and Dura-Bloc, the original ballistic rubber products, Range Systems designs and builds custom shooting ranges as well as realistic and dynamic training environments for commercial, military, law enforcement, private, forensic, and testing markets. Dedicated to providing unsurpassed, responsive service, Range Systems offers shooting supplies and services worldwide.

