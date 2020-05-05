Log in
RangeForce and Fortiphyd Logic Partner to Boost The Cybersecurity Skills of Industrial Control Systems Operators

05/05/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

MANASSAS, Va., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RangeForce, provider of the world's most advanced cloud-based cybersecurity simulation and training platform, has partnered with Atlanta-based Fortiphyd Logic to deliver practical and affordable hands-on Industrial Control Systems (ICS) training to utilities, oil and gas, and other critical infrastructure providers who must defend their networks from advanced cyberattacks. Under the agreement, RangeForce is offering Fortiphyd Logic's Virtual ICS Training Environment through its partner network and plans to integrate Fortiphyd Logic's training modules into RangeForce's Cyber Skills Training Platform.

ICS networks are critical to infrastructure, making them high-value targets for nation-state cyberattacks. With a global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, ICS security expertise is in even shorter supply. Simultaneously, the few existing training programs are not interactive and/or require physical equipment and in-person instructors. Fortiphyd Logic leverages deep ICS security expertise to address the need for broadscale ICS security skills in a highly engaging, hands-on SaaS environment featuring:

  • A full virtualized ICS network that allows security professionals, IT, and engineering experts to practice common attacks such as command injection, man-in-the-middle, and buffer overflows, while visually seeing the impact of these attacks on both software and hardware.
  • The ability to practice defensive skills, including monitoring and segmenting networks, creating strong firewall rules, and writing intrusion detection rules.
  • Twenty-one industrial simulations and exercise modules, including GRASSMARLIN, the open-source ICS monitoring tool published by the NSA and exercises on Suricata using ICS-specific rule sets.

A SaaS platform combining on-demand training and an integrated cyber range, RangeForce provides the most efficient and effective means to train and assess the skills of security professionals while providing comprehensive reporting that demonstrates organizational resilience over time. Its training modules focus on upskilling core business areas such as security operations, DevOps, and web application security teams.

According to RangeForce President Gordon Lawson, "Industrial control systems are increasingly vulnerable to attack, yet there is no safe environment where experts can train and see firsthand the consequences of attacks. The Fortiphyd team has created a highly specialized, industrial-control focused, 3D, and gamified simulated training environment that is outstanding in addressing this large and critical gap in the security skills market, all while following the same hands-on learning methodologies of our RangeForce Platform.  We are excited about this incredible partnership."

According to David Formby, CEO and Co-founder at Fortiphyd Logic, “RangeForce has become a trusted technology partner for enterprises that want to train and cross-train their teams to detect and contain cyberattacks and respond to real-world scenarios in an isolated and safe environment. With industries in disruption and employees working from home, now is an ideal time to shore up the defenses of ICS operators with the best possible technology and network of companies partnering to protect the industrial control systems that drive their businesses.”

Download our RangeForce ICS Training Solution Brief.

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry's only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com.

About Fortiphyd

Fortiphyd Logic secures industrial control system (ICS) networks, protecting their productivity, equipment, and personnel threatened by increasingly advanced ICS cyberattacks. While current competition is only capable of detecting network-based attacks, the Fortiphyd Host solution digs deeper, providing lightweight endpoint protection capable of detecting insider attacks with physical access using patent-pending technology developed by the founders at Georgia Tech. To learn more about Fortiphyd Logic, visit www.fortiphyd.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39000b64-d515-43cb-9ec3-18edd5d46020

Contact:
Betsy Kosheff
betsykosheff@rangeforce.com
413-717-1410

Primary Logo

Practice simulated cyberattacks and defenses on Industrial Control Systems

The RangeForce CyberSkills Training Platform ICS features 3D simulations of plants such as this chemical factory, where security and engineers can see the consequences of successful attacks or failed defenses.

