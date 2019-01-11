Ranger Steel Names Claus Gundlach CEO

Ranger Steel Services, LP, the largest independent steel plate distributor in the United States, today announced that it is proud to welcome Claus Gundlach as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1. Ranger Steel offers its gratitude and thanks to President Jeff McPherson, who left the company on January 8, 2019, after a 39-year career.

Mr. Gundlach brings with him approximately 40 years of experience in the steel industry. He spent 20 years with Kloeckner & Co International Trading and Kloeckner Steel Trade where he was responsible for the North America region. He served his final five years at Kloeckner as President. Upon Kloeckner’s takeover by Balli Trading London in 2000, Mr. Gundlach became President of Salzgitter Mannesmann Int’l USA, a position he held until his resignation in January 2019 to become CEO of Ranger Steel Services, LP.

His familiarity and professional relationship with Ranger Steel, as well as both Roy and Ron Whitley, spans decades and is inclusive of numerous business deals they consummated together.

Ranger Steel Services, LP is pleased and feels it a privilege to have Mr. Gundlach bring his experience and knowledge of the steel industry to lead our experienced team in continuing to deliver competitively priced steel plate to our customers when and where they need it.

About Ranger Steel

Founded in 1958, Houston-based Ranger Steel Services, LP is the largest privately owned steel plate distributor in the United States. Ranger’s strategically located distribution centers at the Port of Houston, Tulsa, Los Angeles Basin and Fort Worth serve a wide variety of industries, including ship building, energy, transportation, vessel and heat exchanger, heavy plate fabrication, commercial and industrial construction, and storage tanks. Visit Ranger Steel at www.rangersteel.com.

