Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ranger Steel Names Claus Gundlach CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 02:10pm EST

Ranger Steel Services, LP, the largest independent steel plate distributor in the United States, today announced that it is proud to welcome Claus Gundlach as its new Chief Executive Officer effective February 1. Ranger Steel offers its gratitude and thanks to President Jeff McPherson, who left the company on January 8, 2019, after a 39-year career.

Mr. Gundlach brings with him approximately 40 years of experience in the steel industry. He spent 20 years with Kloeckner & Co International Trading and Kloeckner Steel Trade where he was responsible for the North America region. He served his final five years at Kloeckner as President. Upon Kloeckner’s takeover by Balli Trading London in 2000, Mr. Gundlach became President of Salzgitter Mannesmann Int’l USA, a position he held until his resignation in January 2019 to become CEO of Ranger Steel Services, LP.

His familiarity and professional relationship with Ranger Steel, as well as both Roy and Ron Whitley, spans decades and is inclusive of numerous business deals they consummated together.

Ranger Steel Services, LP is pleased and feels it a privilege to have Mr. Gundlach bring his experience and knowledge of the steel industry to lead our experienced team in continuing to deliver competitively priced steel plate to our customers when and where they need it.

About Ranger Steel

Founded in 1958, Houston-based Ranger Steel Services, LP is the largest privately owned steel plate distributor in the United States. Ranger’s strategically located distribution centers at the Port of Houston, Tulsa, Los Angeles Basin and Fort Worth serve a wide variety of industries, including ship building, energy, transportation, vessel and heat exchanger, heavy plate fabrication, commercial and industrial construction, and storage tanks. Visit Ranger Steel at www.rangersteel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pCES 2019 Exhibitor News Recap through Jan. 11
BU
03:09pJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : AMG Packaging & Paper Company Limited (AMG) – Resignation
PU
03:09pPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Notice For PNC Customers Affected By Partial Government Shutdown
PU
03:09pBUCKLE : Winter Outfits Under $150
PU
03:07pCEMTREX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:05pMAGNA LAB : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:04pBEASLEY BROADCAST : Boston Bruins and Boston Bruins Foundation Announce 2nd Annual Patrice Bergeron & 98.5 The Sports Hub's Pucks & Paddles
PU
03:03pApple considered Samsung, MediaTek to supply 5G modems for 2019 iPhones
RE
03:03pDORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:03pALKALINE WATER : Four Stocks Set to Take Advantage of Hemp and Edibles Legalization
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : sustainably cut costs in 2018, CFO says
4BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : European Subsidiary Challenged Over Insolvency..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.