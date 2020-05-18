Ranhill Bhd : 2,440,000 shares purchased into treasury

Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016
Date of Buy Back
:
11/03/2020 to 23/03/2020
No. of Shares Purchased
:
2,440,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.825
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 1.060
Total Amount Paid For Shares Purchased
:
RM 0.00
Shares Were Purchased Through
:
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
2,440,000 shares
Total No. of Shares Retained in Treasury
:
3,640,000 shares
Total Issued Capital as Diminished
:
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
18/05/2020
Lodged By
:
Lau Bey Ling (MAICSA 7001523)
Remarks:
The late submission of the Notice of Shares Buy by a Company Pursuant to
Section 127(16) of the Companies Act 2016 to the Companies Commission of
Malaysia and announcement made was due to the Movement Restriction Order
implemented by the Government
