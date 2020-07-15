Ranhill Bhd : 25,000 shares purchased into treasury

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back
|
|
Date of Buy Back
|
:
|
15/07/2020
|
Description of Shares Purchased
|
:
|
Ordinary Shares
|
No. of Shares Purchased
|
:
|
25,000 shares
|
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
|
:
|
RM 0.925
|
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
|
:
|
RM 0.930
|
Total Consideration Paid
|
:
|
RM 0.00
|
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
|
:
|
25,000 shares
|
No. of Shares Which Are Proposed To Be Cancelled
|
:
|
0 shares
|
Cumulative Net Outstanding Treasury Shares As At To-Date
|
:
|
9,124,200 shares
|
Adjusted Issued Capital After Cancellation
|
:
|
1,072,936,566
|
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
|
:
|
|
Lodged By
|
:
|
|
|
Remarks:
|
|
|
Submitted By:
|
15/07/2020 05:47 PM
