Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ranhill Bhd : 25,000 shares purchased into treasury

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back

Date of Buy Back
:
15/07/2020
Description of Shares Purchased
:
Ordinary Shares
No. of Shares Purchased
:
25,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.925
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.930
Total Consideration Paid
:
RM 0.00
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
25,000 shares
No. of Shares Which Are Proposed To Be Cancelled
:
0 shares
Cumulative Net Outstanding Treasury Shares As At To-Date
:
9,124,200 shares
Adjusted Issued Capital After Cancellation
:
1,072,936,566
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
Lodged By
:
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com
Submitted By:

15/07/2020 05:47 PM

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 10:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:33aSIEMENS : Mobility Gets Train Order Worth EUR1 Billion from Deutsche Bahn
DJ
06:31aPUREPOINT URANIUM : Announces AGM Results and Provides Update on its Hook Lake Project
AQ
06:31aWEEDMD : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Posts Record Revenue of $12.2 Million
AQ
06:31aCOMMAND THE 5G NETWORK : Advance 5G Deployment and Service Assurance with Comprehensive VIAVI RF Field Test Portfolio
PR
06:31aCHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Extension to Loan Agreement
PU
06:31aBERTELSMANN : BAI Invests In Chinese Fintech Company Reap
PU
06:31aBNY MELLON : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Of $901 Million Or $1.01 Per Common Share
PR
06:31aBNY MELLON : Declares Dividends
PR
06:31aMEDIA INDUSTRY FULL OF CREDENTIAL STUFFING ATTACKS : Akamai
PR
06:31aK92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
2PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. : PUREPOINT URANIUM : Announces AGM Results and Provides Update on its Hook Lake ..
3WEEDMD INC. : WEEDMD : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Posts Record Revenue of $12.2 Million
4VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. : COMMAND THE 5G NETWORK: Advance 5G Deployment and Service Assurance with Comprehensive ..
5CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD LIMITED : CHINA NONFERROUS GOLD : Extension to Loan Agreement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group