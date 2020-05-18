Log in
Ranhill Bhd : 310,000 shares purchased into treasury

05/18/2020 | 05:46am EDT

Notice of SBB by a Company Pursuant to Section 127 (16) of CA 2016

Date of Buy Back
:
22/04/2020 to 05/05/2020
No. of Shares Purchased
:
310,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 0.985
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased
:
RM 1.030
Total Amount Paid For Shares Purchased
:
RM 0.00
Shares Were Purchased Through
:
Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury
:
310,000 shares
Total No. of Shares Retained in Treasury
:
5,845,700 shares
Total Issued Capital as Diminished
:
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company
:
18/05/2020
Lodged By
:
Lau Bey Ling (MAICSA 7001523)
Remarks:
The late submission of the Notice of Shares Buy by a Company Pursuant to
Section 127(16) of the Companies Act 2016 to the Companies Commission of
Malaysia and announcement made was due to the Movement Restriction Order
implemented by the Government
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com


Disclaimer

Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 09:45:03 UTC
