Ranhill Bhd : 310,000 shares purchased into treasury



Section 127(16) of the Companies Act 2016 to the Companies Commission of

Malaysia and announcement made was due to the Movement Restriction Order

implemented by the Government

You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.

To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access

the Bursa website at The late submission of the Notice of Shares Buy by a Company Pursuant toSection 127(16) of the Companies Act 2016 to the Companies Commission ofMalaysia and announcement made was due to the Movement Restriction Orderimplemented by the GovernmentYou are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please accessthe Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com