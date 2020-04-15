Log in
Ranhill Bhd : 70,000 shares purchased into treasury

04/15/2020 | 06:21am EDT
Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back





Date of Buy Back : 15/04/2020
Description of Shares Purchased : Ordinary Shares
No. of Shares Purchased : 70,000 shares
Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased : RM 1.040
Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased : RM 1.060
Total Consideration Paid : RM 0.00
No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury : 70,000 shares
No. of Shares Which Are Proposed To Be Cancelled : 0 shares
Cumulative Net Outstanding Treasury Shares As At To-Date : 5,260,700 shares
Adjusted Issued Capital After Cancellation : 1,072,936,566
Date Lodged With Registrar of Company :
Lodged By :
Remarks:
You are advised to read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment.
To read the entire contents of the announcement or attachment, please access
the Bursa website at http://www.bursamalaysia.com

Submitted By:

15/04/2020 06:08 PM


Ref Code: 202004154700239

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ranhill Holdings Bhd published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 10:20:04 UTC
