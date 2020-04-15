Ranhill Bhd : 70,000 shares purchased into treasury

Immediate Announcement on Shares Buy Back





















Date of Buy Back : 15/04/2020

Description of Shares Purchased : Ordinary Shares

No. of Shares Purchased : 70,000 shares

Minimum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased : RM 1.040

Maximum Price Paid For Each Share Purchased : RM 1.060

Total Consideration Paid : RM 0.00

No. of Shares Purchased Retained in Treasury : 70,000 shares

No. of Shares Which Are Proposed To Be Cancelled : 0 shares

Cumulative Net Outstanding Treasury Shares As At To-Date : 5,260,700 shares

Adjusted Issued Capital After Cancellation : 1,072,936,566

Date Lodged With Registrar of Company :

Lodged By :

Remarks:

Ref Code: 202004154700239