Rankings & Recognition: Joel Kurtzberg Receives The Abely Pro Bono Achievement Award

Date: 08/20/18

Cahill partner, Joel Kurtzberg will be honored by Sanctuary for Families at the 22nd Annual Abely Awards event on September 24, 2018. Joel will be receiving The Abely Pro Bono Achievement Award which honors individuals who have made a difference in the lives of victims of domestic violence and who embody compassion, zeal, energy and dedication.

Sanctuary for Families is New York's leading service provider and advocate for survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and related forms of gender violence.