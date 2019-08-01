Ranpak : FORM EFFECT

Form EFFECT - Notice of Effectiveness:
SEC Accession No. 9999999995-19-001762
Accepted
2019-08-01 00:15:17
Documents
1
Effectiveness Date
2019-07-31
Registration Form
S-3
Mailing Address 7990 AUBURN ROADCONCORD TOWNSHIP OH 44077
Business Address 7990 AUBURN ROADCONCORD TOWNSHIP OH 44077 440-354-4445
Ranpak Holdings Corp. (Filer) CIK: 0001712463 (see all company filings)
IRS No.: 000000000 | State of Incorp.: E9 | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: EFFECT | Act: 33 | File No.: 333-232105 | Film No.: 19990711
SIC: 3086 Plastics Foam Products
Assistant Director 6
Disclaimer
Ranpak Holdings Corporation published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 10:29:01 UTC