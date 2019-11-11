Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ransomware attack at Mexico's Pemex halts work, threatens to cripple computers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 08:47pm EST
A Pemex gas station is seen in Mexico City

A ransomware attack hit computer servers and halted administrative work on Monday at Mexican state oil firm Pemex, according to employees and internal emails, in hackers' latest bid to wring ransom from a major company.

Hackers have increasingly targeted companies with malicious programs that can cripple systems overseeing everything from supply chains to payments to manufacturing, removing them only after receiving substantial payments.

An internal email seen by Reuters said Pemex was targeted by "Ryuk," a strain of ransomware that experts say typically targets companies with annual revenue between $500 million and $1 billion.

"We are taking measures at the national level to fight RYUK ransomware, which is affecting various Pemex servers in the country," a company official said in an email on Sunday.

The attack is the latest challenge for embattled Pemex, already struggling to pay down massive debt, reverse years of declining oil production and fend off potential downgrades of its credit ratings.

The company said in a statement on Sunday its computer centre in the state of Mexico had detected an attack by ransomware that could "block a computer screen or encode important, predetermined files with a password."

Pemex added it hoped for a solution in 48 hours and warned users nationwide to not turn on their computers.

In a separate internal e-mail also seen by Reuters, Pemex told employees to disconnect from its network and back up critical information from hard drives.

In response to questions, Pemex said it was addressing cyber threats but "operating normally."

A spokesman said, "We are strengthening our informational security in the face of cyber threats."

Three Pemex employees said work ground to a halt on Monday because staff could not access a range of computer systems, such as those dealing with payments.

"The servers crashed. People aren't working," said one, who asked not to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

By Adriana Barrera
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 62.02 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI 0.07% 56.68 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40pFORTESCUE METALS : partners with Mentor Walks to help women take the next step in their careers
PU
09:25pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Income of Rural Residents in Poor Areas in the First Three Quarters of 2019
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:05pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Rice Tariffication Law is ‘best win-win solution' – Dar
PU
09:05pSIEMENS CHINA : and Wuhan sign strategic cooperation agreement
PU
08:52pPound holds gains as Brexit Party pledge eases hung parliament fears
RE
08:47pRansomware attack at Mexico's Pemex halts work, threatens to cripple computers
RE
08:45pPound holds gains as Brexit Party pledge eases hung parliament fears
RE
08:35pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (November 10)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension
3YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Trump expected to delay European auto tariff decision - EU officials
5FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. : FOAMIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of FOMX and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group