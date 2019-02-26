Rapamycin Holdings, Inc. Rebrands to Emtora Biosciences as New Leadership Focuses Company on Next Steps

Rapamycin
Holdings, Inc. (RHI), a privately-held, emerging life science
company based in San Antonio, Texas, has launched a new corporate brand
- Emtora
Biosciences - and brought on Dr. Carole Spangler Vaughn as its new
CEO. The transition facilitates a concerted effort to expeditiously
capitalize on Emtora’s foundational research and quickly move its eRapa™
compound toward regulatory approval and commercial launch.
The rebrand to Emtora Biosciences enables a dynamic and meaningful
connection to its core value proposition - the eRapa compound and its
mTOR-targeted mechanism of action, which has shown significant potential
to rejuvenate the immune system as well as enhance health span and life
span in animal models. The company’s patented microencapsulated
formulation of the compound provides improved and predictable delivery
of rapamycin, potentially enabling consistent and sustained lower
dosing, thereby reducing the toxicity profile and obviating drug level
monitoring.
Spangler Vaughn succeeds Dan Hargrove, who recruited her. Under
Hargrove’s leadership, the company launched its first in-human Phase Ib
clinical trial. The results of that trial are anticipated in mid-2019
and will provide safety data, dosing information, and immunologic impact
of eRapa to guide future human studies in strategically selected
indications.
Spangler Vaughn holds a Ph.D. in Biophysics from The Johns Hopkins
University and an MBA from the University of Washington. She has worked
for large and small entities, both in the laboratory and in business
development, with organizations including Bristol-Myers Squibb, the
University of Washington (Office of Technology Transfer), Dendreon
Corporation, and Clario Medical Imaging. She also owned and operated the
Hawaii State franchise for MediVet Biologics, an animal health
regenerative medicine company. She has over 25 years of experience in
the life science sector.
“Carole’s capabilities are perfectly matched to the highly focused
milestones that will come next for Emtora,” commented Hargrove. “Her
deep experience in the life science sector, particularly in
commercializing new technology, will be a remarkable asset to the
company.”
“Emtora has an extremely compelling value proposition and vision,”
commented Spangler Vaughn. “With the results of the Phase Ib clinical
trial anticipated this year and plans for the next phase of clinical
studies underway, we envision rapid movement and continued success in
strategically taking this powerful drug across the finish line.”
About Emtora Biosciences
Researchers at UT Health San Antonio discovered that an improved,
targeted formulation of the well-known drug rapamycin extended life span
and health span in rodents by mitigating the effects of age-related
diseases. Emtora, as the exclusive licensee of this technology, is
strategically developing and commercializing its drug compound, eRapa,
for indications where there are serious unmet medical needs.
