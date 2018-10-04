Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapaport Press Release: Diamond Prices Down Amid Asia Caution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 10:22am EDT

1 ct. RAPI Drops 1.1% in Third Quarter

Polished diamond prices softened in September, with trading at the Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair reflecting uncertainty over weak currencies and US-China trade tensions.

The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI) for 1-carat diamonds slid 0.3% during the month and 1.1% in the third quarter. The index is up 2.2% since January 1, following firm US and Chinese demand in the first half.

 
RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI)
    September  

3Q 2018
Jul. 1 to Oct. 1

 

Year to date
Jan. 1 to Oct. 1

 

Year on year
Oct. 1, 2017, to Oct. 1, 2018

RAPI 0.30 ct.   -2.4%   -4.4%   4.9%   5.9%
RAPI 0.50 ct. -1.0% -1.4% 4.7% 3.7%
RAPI 1 ct. -0.3% -1.1% 2.2% 1.4%
RAPI 3 ct.   0.1%   -0.9%   0.0%   -0.8%

© Copyright 2018, Rapaport USA Inc.

 

The diamond market was quiet throughout the third quarter as dealers closed for summer vacations and Jewish holidays.

The Hong Kong show didn’t provide its usual boost after the seasonal slowdown, though there was steady demand for 1-carat, D-H, VS-SI goods and 0.30- to 0.50-carat, D-J SIs. There was relative weakness in 0.30-carat, D-H, IF-VVS diamonds — which are popular in the Chinese market — reversing the upward trend of the first half.

Trading was cautious after the yuan dropped 3.8% in the third quarter to CNY 6.87/$1 on October 1, while the Indian rupee fell 5.9% to INR 72.5/$1 in the same period, creating restraint among buyers from those countries. The decline raises operating costs for companies supplying their local markets, since they buy diamonds in US dollars and sell in domestic currencies. Chinese jewelers were also concerned that new US import tariffs would slow economic growth and impact consumer confidence during the October 1 National Day and the Chinese New Year, which begins February 5.

Dealers are now focused on the US ahead of the fourth-quarter holiday season, with Indian manufacturers keeping production relatively low before factories close for the November 7 Diwali break. Expectations are rising for holiday demand; the hope is that improving jewelry sales will support polished prices in the final months of the year.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Enables Another Nobel Prize!
PU
04:48pTENNANT : Is Your Warehouse Ready for the Holiday Season?
PU
04:48pAUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
04:48pHELIOS & MATHESON ANALYTICS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:48pDavis Jackson Joins Virgin Pulse as Chief Revenue Officer
GL
04:47pDORMAKABA : Modernfold, Inc. Announces Details of Dyersville, Iowa Factory Expansion
AQ
04:47pINVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - AGM Statement
PR
04:47pWuhan Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire MJ MedTech
GL
04:47pSPERO HEALTH : Opens New Madisonville, Ky. Treatment Center  to Fight Opioid Epidemic
BU
04:46pOil holds near four-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
4BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
5HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO. : HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly repor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.