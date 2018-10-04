Rapaport Press Release: Diamond Prices Down Amid Asia Caution

Polished diamond prices softened in September, with trading at the Hong
Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair reflecting uncertainty over weak currencies
and US-China trade tensions.
The RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™) for 1-carat diamonds slid
0.3% during the month and 1.1% in the third quarter. The index is up
2.2% since January 1, following firm US and Chinese demand in the first
half.
RapNet Diamond Index (RAPI™)
|
|
|
September
|
|
3Q 2018
Jul. 1 to Oct. 1
|
|
Year to date
Jan. 1 to Oct. 1
|
|
Year on year
Oct. 1, 2017, to Oct. 1, 2018
|
RAPI 0.30 ct.
|
|
-2.4%
|
|
-4.4%
|
|
4.9%
|
|
5.9%
|
RAPI 0.50 ct.
|
|
-1.0%
|
|
-1.4%
|
|
4.7%
|
|
3.7%
|
RAPI 1 ct.
|
|
-0.3%
|
|
-1.1%
|
|
2.2%
|
|
1.4%
|
RAPI 3 ct.
|
|
0.1%
|
|
-0.9%
|
|
0.0%
|
|
-0.8%
|
The diamond market was quiet throughout the third quarter as dealers
closed for summer vacations and Jewish holidays.
The Hong Kong show didn’t provide its usual boost after the seasonal
slowdown, though there was steady demand for 1-carat, D-H, VS-SI goods
and 0.30- to 0.50-carat, D-J SIs. There was relative weakness in
0.30-carat, D-H, IF-VVS diamonds — which are popular in the Chinese
market — reversing the upward trend of the first half.
Trading was cautious after the yuan dropped 3.8% in the third quarter to
CNY 6.87/$1 on October 1, while the Indian rupee fell 5.9% to INR
72.5/$1 in the same period, creating restraint among buyers from those
countries. The decline raises operating costs for companies supplying
their local markets, since they buy diamonds in US dollars and sell in
domestic currencies. Chinese jewelers were also concerned that new US
import tariffs would slow economic growth and impact consumer confidence
during the October 1 National Day and the Chinese New Year, which begins
February 5.
Dealers are now focused on the US ahead of the fourth-quarter holiday
season, with Indian manufacturers keeping production relatively low
before factories close for the November 7 Diwali break. Expectations are
rising for holiday demand; the hope is that improving jewelry sales will
support polished prices in the final months of the year.
