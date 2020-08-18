Rapaport Press Release: Rapaport Congratulates the United Arab Emirates and Israel

Dubai–Israel Trading Opportunities

The Rapaport Group congratulates the governments of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel on the normalization of relations. Trade ties between the two countries are expected to improve with significant opportunity for the diamond and jewelry industry.

The Rapaport Group with offices in the Dubai Diamond Exchange and Israel Diamond Exchange for over fifteen years and hundreds of clients in both Dubai and Ramat Gan offers its services to help connect members of the Dubai and Israel diamond trade. We are able to assist with payment, shipping and quality control services. Companies seeking to develop trading relationships are encouraged to email Dubai@diamonds.net.

“The diamond industry is undergoing a period of great change, challenge and opportunity. The normalization of relations between Dubai and Ramat Gan sets the stage for improved trade and relationships between Jews and Arabs. It’s not just about diamonds, it’s about people getting to know each other and trust each other through business. We look forward to helping members of the diamond community build relationships that promote peace and prosperity," said Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group.

About the Rapaport Group:

The Rapaport Group provides a broad range of international added-value services that support the development of ethical, transparent, competitive and efficient diamond and jewelry markets. Established in 1978, the Rapaport Price List is the primary source of diamond price and market information. Group activities include Rapaport Information and Research Services, Rapaport Magazine, and the Diamonds.Net portal; RapNet, the world’s largest diamond trading network; RapLab diamond grading services; and Rapaport Trading and Auction Services, specializing in recycled diamonds and jewelry. The Group supports over 20,000 clients in 121 countries and has offices in New York, Las Vegas, Antwerp, Ramat Gan, Mumbai, Surat and Hong Kong. Additional information is available at www.Rapaport.Com.

