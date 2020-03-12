Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid Diagnostic Test for Coronavirus COVID-19 Now Available from Surgisphere

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 01:12pm EDT

Surgisphere Corporation announces the availability of a rapid diagnostic tool for novel coronavirus. Leveraging the power of its global research network and advanced machine learning, Surgisphere has developed an intelligent tool that uses as few as three common laboratory tests to identify patients likely to have coronavirus infection. With a sensitivity of 93.7% and specificity of 99.9%, this highly accurate test can help limit transmission of this deadly virus by identifying and isolating affected patients sooner, mobilizing public health resources, and avoiding delays associated with current testing.

“Surgisphere exists to help make the world a better place. This tool is the first effective weapon in the fight against this global pandemic. Early diagnosis means faster treatment, which means more lives saved,” stated Dr. Sapan Desai, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgisphere.

Surgisphere used its cloud-based healthcare data analytics platform (QuartzClinical) to identify patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in five countries. A machine learning model using decision tree analysis was created with clinical and lab data on infected patients to develop this decision support tool. This resource is now available at https://www.SurgicalOutcomes.com/. These advances have been submitted to a leading medical journal for rapid peer review and publication.

The power of machine learning grows with high-quality data. Surgisphere is seeking physicians and healthcare systems to work collaboratively by sharing data to increase the sample size of COVID-19 patients. Higher quality data means a more accurate model, which can lead to earlier diagnosis and treatment. Participation in the global research network is funded by Surgisphere and is free for physicians and healthcare systems. Patients, foundations, and other organizations seeking to support high-quality outcomes research can contribute to this international effort via the website.

An ISO 27001:2013 certified organization and ranked #1 by Frost and Sullivan for machine learning-powered data analytics, Surgisphere has developed one of the most complete, comprehensive, and accurate healthcare databases in the world. With access to point of care data from over 1,200 international partners, this data analytics system monitors the pulse of global healthcare in real time. This international collaboration has led to advances in care for kidney failure, aneurysms, lymphedema, peripheral artery disease, colon cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

Learn more at https://www.SurgicalOutcomes.com/. Contact Surgisphere at 1-224-422-6843 for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:33pPOWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Issue of Equity
PR
01:33pESQUIRE FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:33pTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND : Dividend Declaration
PR
01:33pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Intelsat S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
01:31pOffice Furniture Market 2020-2024|Growing Demand for Modern and Luxury Furniture to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31pROOM TO READ : Announces New Board of Directors Chair
BU
01:31pWORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – WWE
BU
01:31pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – SIX
GL
01:30pGECINA : finalizes the sale of the Le Valmy building for 216m excluding duties with Primonial REIM
PU
01:30pLASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ : Constitutive meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc's Board of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..
5FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group