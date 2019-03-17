Rapid Nutrition : Admission to the OTC markets and to trading on the OTCQB

Rapid Nutrition Plc

('Rapid', the 'Company' or the 'Group)

Admission to the OTC markets and to trading on the OTCQB

Rapid Nutrition PLC, a natural healthcare company focused on the research and development ('R&D'), manufacturing and distribution of weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements, today announces that its entire issued share capital consisting of 32,459,824 ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the 'Ordinary Shares') will today be admitted to the OTCQB segment of the OTC Markets and to trading on the OTCQB for listed securities of the OTC Markets (together 'Admission'). Dealings are expected to commence under the TIDM code 'RPNRF' (ISIN: GB00BLG2TX24). The Ordinary Shares already trade under the TIDM code 'RAP' on the Six, Swiss Stock Exchange ('Six').

Mr. Simon St Ledger, Executive Director and CEO of Rapid Nutrition, said: 'The listing represents a new chapter for Rapid Nutrition and we now look forward to expanding our award-winning nutraceuticals product range and geographical presence particularly in the US, UK, Europe, China and Australia. We are excited by the opportunities that now present themselves to us as a OTCQB listed company, which we believe will enhance our profile and provide access to US equity markets to support future growth.'

About the Business

Well established, award-winning nutraceutical brands which contain proven and effective dose to target the main issues relating to weight management and obesity

Leisa's Secret®, a product range comprising a system of premium meal replacement shakes, high potency energy boosting tablets, weight loss tablets and an appetite suppressant powder.

System LS™includes a variety of high-protein shakes, organic multivitamins, organic superfoods, super grain granola cereals and high-fibre bars. The brand is supported by SystemLS DICED, one of leading and fastest growing on demand fitness and nutrition programs in the Asia Pacific region and has customers in 54 countries.

Fast growing international distribution network

International distribution channels in Europe, Middle East, Asia, Australasia, Africa and North America.

Product range is sold online and in healthcare and retail chains including Amazon (US).

A highly experienced and entrepreneurial management team and Board

Founded in 2001 by Simon St Ledger, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the management team and Board have extensive expertise in natural healthcare, financial, M&A and business management.

Clear strategy to grow organically, supplemented by selective acquisitions

The Group's long-term objective is to build a vertically integrated company with a unique position in the life sciences and nutraceutical space. The Directors believe that this strategy enables the Group to impose superior standards of quality control for its products, to strengthen its value chain, and to scale up to optimum business efficacy.

Key pillars of Rapid's growth strategy are:

Expand distribution into neighbouring countries where the Company is not already present. UK, Europe, Australia, US and China are focus markets for 2019.

Product innovation and extension-to leverage successful flagship brands Leisa's Secret® and System LS™. Rapid has recently developed a new organic certified vegan range which rolled out in 2018. In order to capture new markets, other new products in development are under development.

Synergistic acquisitions - the Company will explore acquisitions of assets that produce sound cash flow and are complementary to the Company's operations.

