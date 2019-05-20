Log in
Rapid Nutrition : Announces Appointment of Doug Kuskopf-Dallas as Vice President of Sales

05/20/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

LONDON UK / May 21, 2019 - Rapid Nutrition PLC (SWX: RAP, OTCQB: RPNRF) ('Company'), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, announced today, veteran sales leader, Doug Kuskopf-Dallas will join the Company as Vice President of Sales in Australia.

Rapid Nutrition CEO, Simon St. Ledger stated, 'As the Company continues to execute its growth strategy, following the recent announcements highlighting our latest distribution agreements with GNC, we are pleased to have secured a seasoned leader to manage the significant scope of potential market penetration in Australia. Doug has the ideal background and dynamic personality to complement the rapid growth of our Company as we further our commitment to building long-term shareholder value.'

Prior to joining Rapid Nutrition, Mr. Kukopf-Dallas, a twenty-five year veteran of the retail pharmacy sector, held an executive leadership position with Sigma Healthcare, an ASX listed pharmaceutical company generating over $4.2 billion in revenue as Australia's leading pharmacy network comprised of over 1,200 retail stores. Through his strategic consultancy, Mr. Kuskopf-Dallas launches new brands into the Australian market by developing complete business strategies across all retail, wholesale and branding channels.

Mr. Kuskopf-Dallas commented, 'The natural healthcare market is consolidating as it continues to grow year over year. Legacy brands such as GNC will play a critical role in that evolution, in Australia in particular, where I am excited to focus my energies and experience in leading the charge on behalf of Rapid Nutrition's product line of natural and organic ingredients designed to support wellness, weight loss and a healthy lifestyle.'

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Justin Kulik

RADIUS

ir@rnplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'hopes,' 'estimates,' 'looks,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'intends,' 'goal,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'suggest,' and similar expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Disclaimer

Rapid Nutrition plc published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 02:32:05 UTC
