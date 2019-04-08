Log in
Rapid Nutrition : Secures distribution across 500 GNC stores in North America.

04/08/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Rapid Nutrition PLC

('Rapid Nutrition' or the 'Company')

Secures distribution across 500 GNC stores in North America.

Rapid Nutrition PLC, a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

Rapid Nutrition is now rolling out its successful SystemLS™brand across 500 GNC stores in North America and the GNC.comwebsite.

'GNC leads the way in natural health and wellness and product innovation, so this rollout is a testament to the strength of the SystemLS™ brand and product line,' said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. 'We are proud that our quality aligns with GNC's philosophy of wellness, safety and innovation.'

SystemLS™ brand includes a variety of high-quality protein shakes, bars, vitamins all with natural and organic ingredients designed to support wellness, weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. The products will be available in GNC stores in July or online at gnc.com

Further enquiries

Rapid Nutrition

Investor Relations

ir@rnplc.com

+617 3200 4222

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Disclaimer: Statements pertaining to anticipated developments and growth, progress of research and development, and other opportunities for the Company and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as 'will,' 'believes,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'estimates,') should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, application of capital resources among competing uses, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the company's business. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Rapid Nutrition plc published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 01:47:08 UTC
