Rapid Tampere speeds up joint industrial innovations

Sandvik, Kalmar, Caruna and Valmet, high-class international industrial companies, have joined Rapid Tampere, the first collaboration accelerator in the Tampere Region, Finland. A global search for top high-tech associates to collaborate with these companies has started. The powerful ecosystem of mobile machinery and process machinery located in the area will attract the best international players.

Tampere Region is known of its long industrial heritage and as a center of technology, often going in the forefront of development. Rapid Tampere collaboration accelerator is yet another example enabling the continuum of innovations. Photo: Laura Vanzo. (Photo: Business Wire)

Rapid Tampere operates on the venture-client model, where collaboration is based on real needs, leads fast pilots and aims at deeper collaboration.

The search for high-tech companies begins on September 23 and ends October 31, 2019. The first challenges include occupational safety, sensor technology and machine learning.

“To succeed in global competition, it’s essential for companies to network and work closely with the most innovative experts in each sector”, says Tuula Ruokonen, Director of Digital Service Solutions at Valmet.

“We solve problems by enabling smooth collaboration. We will invite 30–50 fast growing companies to Tampere to present concrete collaboration proposals to our clients”, says Sébastien Gianelli, CEO of Vertical.

Rapid Tampere is the first collaboration accelerator in the region and its launch is coordinated by the City of Tampere and Business Tampere, the Tampere region economic development agency. The university community and research institutions are also strongly involved in regional innovation ecosystem.

Co-development can be used to accelerate innovation in technology and services. Also smaller companies can use it to innovate. The model fosters not only the growth of innovation and business, but makes the entire economic region more competitive.

“Rapid Tampere is a concrete example of the work the city is doing to help region’s businesses flourish. We can expect significant results from the accelerator collaboration”, Lauri Lyly, Mayor of Tampere says.

“Rapid Tampere provides an operating model to distil innovations into business activities. At their best, the pilots and co-development create a new innovation culture and cooperation”, Harri Airaksinen, CEO of Business Tampere says.

Rapid Tampere collaboration accelerator is operated by the innovation company Vertical in cooperation with Eversheds Attorneys Ltd. Business Tampere and the City of Tampere act as the enablers of the accelerator, to help establish a solid foundation for continuous innovation activities in the Tampere Region, Finland. https://www.vertical.vc/rapidtampere/

