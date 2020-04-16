Rapid Therapeutic Announces Its Plans to Utilize Its Proprietary Technology to Address Broad Applications for Delivery of Medications via the Pulmonary System to Focus on Addressable Markets of Over $7 Billion

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) (the "Company" or “RTSL”), a fully-reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is an innovative biotech company specializing in aerosol delivery of legal cannabinoids to the systemic blood stream though the pulmonary route of administration. RTSL manufactures white label products as well as its own branded metered dose inhalers (MDI) under the RxoidTM name using proprietary blends of pure cannabinoids and other generic drugs. RTSL cannabinoid formulas are legal for human consumption in Texas and many state and foreign countries. RTSL believes it is unique in the MDI industry in that they do not use “full spectrum” oil or any other product not approved for human inhalation. RTSL uses no THC in its products. RTSL is certified by the Cannabinoid MDI Certification Board (CMDICB, www.cmdicb.com) with respect to manufacturing of MDI.

RTSL CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states the Covid-19 World-Wide Pandemic has sadly harmed many businesses; however, we continue to see strong demand for our existing product lines. Our primary business of manufacturing MDI with cannabinoid bases remains strong. We are moving ahead to formulate, manufacture and distribute new and unique formulations using our proprietary manufacturing processes.

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL)

RTSL markets its MDI products directly to pharmacies and physicians and select distributions chains.

RTSL’s MDI can also be purchased online at www.rxoid.com. RTSL makes no claims about therapeutic benefits of its products and they do not treat Coronavirus in any manner. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. If you experience any adverse reaction stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention.

Visit RTSL online at www.rtslco.com.

Statements contained in this press release with respect to the future are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the continued demand for the Company’s products and the ability of the Company to formulate, manufacture and distribute new and unique formulations using its proprietary manufacturing processes. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various factors, including cyclical or other downturns in demand, significant pricing competition, unanticipated additions to industry capacity, and the timing and number of additional acquisitions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such statements. A list of additional risk factors can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416005659/en/