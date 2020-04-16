Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid Therapeutic Announces Its Plans to Utilize Its Proprietary Technology to Address Broad Applications for Delivery of Medications via the Pulmonary System to Focus on Addressable Markets of Over $7 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:32am EDT

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) (the "Company" or “RTSL”), a fully-reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is an innovative biotech company specializing in aerosol delivery of legal cannabinoids to the systemic blood stream though the pulmonary route of administration. RTSL manufactures white label products as well as its own branded metered dose inhalers (MDI) under the RxoidTM name using proprietary blends of pure cannabinoids and other generic drugs. RTSL cannabinoid formulas are legal for human consumption in Texas and many state and foreign countries. RTSL believes it is unique in the MDI industry in that they do not use “full spectrum” oil or any other product not approved for human inhalation. RTSL uses no THC in its products. RTSL is certified by the Cannabinoid MDI Certification Board (CMDICB, www.cmdicb.com) with respect to manufacturing of MDI.

RTSL CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. states the Covid-19 World-Wide Pandemic has sadly harmed many businesses; however, we continue to see strong demand for our existing product lines. Our primary business of manufacturing MDI with cannabinoid bases remains strong. We are moving ahead to formulate, manufacture and distribute new and unique formulations using our proprietary manufacturing processes.

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL)

RTSL markets its MDI products directly to pharmacies and physicians and select distributions chains.

RTSL’s MDI can also be purchased online at www.rxoid.com. RTSL makes no claims about therapeutic benefits of its products and they do not treat Coronavirus in any manner. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. If you experience any adverse reaction stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention.

Visit RTSL online at www.rtslco.com.

Statements contained in this press release with respect to the future are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the continued demand for the Company’s products and the ability of the Company to formulate, manufacture and distribute new and unique formulations using its proprietary manufacturing processes. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated as a result of various factors, including cyclical or other downturns in demand, significant pricing competition, unanticipated additions to industry capacity, and the timing and number of additional acquisitions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such statements. A list of additional risk factors can be found in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:03pPAT : Investigates anti-SARS-CoV-2 Properties of Its Molecules
BU
12:03pAgTech Scientific will produce non-hemp based food products at its 1,900,000 square foot greenhouse to aid the country during the COVID-19 supply chain crisis
GL
12:03pNFL Alumni Association and American Addiction Centers Team Up to Give Former Players Access to Addiction Treatment Amid COVID-19
GL
12:03p3M : Continues Fight Against COVID-19 With Aid for Relief and Recovery Efforts
BU
12:02pAnalysis of COVID-19-Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market 2019-2023 | Enhanced Data Protection to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:02p#FirstRespondersFirst and IHG® Hotels & Resorts Partner to House Frontline COVID-19 Teams Nationwide
BU
12:02pAMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:01pVranken-Pommery Monopole - Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
AQ
12:01pPreorder SpendEdge's Construction Management Procurement Market Intelligence Report to Know About the Procurement Best Practice to Address the Supply Chain Disruptions in This Market
BU
12:01pFUZE : Named A Leader in the 2020 Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group