Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Rapid V-shaped recovery from coronavirus unlikely for German economy: Ifo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:23am EDT

The German economy will see signs of recovery from mid-year at the earliest, an economist at the Ifo institute said on Friday, adding that any recovery from a recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic would likely not be a V-shaped one.

Ifo, whose business climate index for April fell to a record low, said the Germany economy was experiencing its toughest time since reunification almost 30 years ago.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aDEPARTMENT OF JOBS AND INNOVATION OF I : Public Consultation on Investment Screening
PU
05:58aFINANCIAL MARKETS REPORT 2020 : A resilient and modern financial system in a challenging time
PU
05:54aUK retailers suffer record sales hit on COVID-19, worse ahead
RE
05:53aWORLD BANK : Supporting Bosnia and Herzegovina to Combat Health and Social Impacts of the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
05:48aGermany's Ifo Index Plunges to New Low as Coronavirus Hammers Optimism -- Update
DJ
05:46aChina's economic and social development still faces significant uncertainties - premier
RE
05:45aIf You Need Cash Now, Don't Ignore the Tax Bill That Could Come Later
DJ
05:36aIndonesia delays parliamentary debate on changes to labour rules
RE
05:27aUK banks' demand for U.S. dollars jumps to highest since April 1
RE
05:23a'Full fury' of coronavirus sends German business morale to record low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3DANONE : Coronavirus stockpiling drives best Nestle sales growth in years
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group