Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid and efficient measures are also required with relation to EU crisis management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 03:54am EDT

'The coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed the European Union's economic prospects, and accordingly it is in the common interests of all EU member states for rapid and equitable measures to also be introduced at EU level', Minister of Finance Mihály Varga declared during a videoconference of EU economy ministers on Tuesday.

'During the development of crisis management programs, major emphasis must be placed on protecting jobs, and on the financial security of families and enterprises', the Minister highlighted.

At the meeting, the ministers discussed, amongst others, the remaining open issues relating to one of the elements of the triple safety net adopted in April, the pan-European guarantee fund of the European Investment Bank (EIB). According to plan, the guarantee fund, which would be established using member state counter-guarantees, would realise the disbursement of some 200 billion euros in credit for the European small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

'The Hungarian government agrees that the provision of loans to small businesses must be facilitated. However, a major risk is posed by the fact that the final guarantee and collateral for the fund established by the EIB would be the budget of member states'. Mr. Varga emphasised. As he explained, there are no good experiences concerning the utilization of centrally supervised funds, and particularly in view of geographical imbalances that may be observed with relation to their application.

'In recent months, all countries have mobilized their own resources to introduce important measures to handle the economic effects of the epidemic, and accordingly the retention of state counter-guarantees within a national sphere of competence promises to be a more effective instrument for encouraging lending', the Hungarian Finance Minister added.
At the meeting, the EU finance ministers also discussed the European Commission's action plan to combat money laundering, as well as the EU's 2020 country reports.

(Ministry of Finance/MTI)

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Economy of Hungary published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 07:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:10aROLLS-ROYCE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:10aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:09aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : Transcript
PU
04:09aLIBERTY GLOBAL : announces new joint venture – Liberty ChargeLiberty Global Ventures and Zouk Capital today announce a joint venture partnership, Liberty Charge, which will roll out on-street...
PU
04:09aORANGE : Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2020
GL
04:08aKYUSHU ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : 2nd Kyushu Electric reactor halted over delayed antiterror steps
AQ
04:06aHigher Raw Materials Costs Responsible for Increased Prices of Goods - Report
AQ
04:05aMEDIOS AG : Jefferies initiates coverage on Medios share with 'Hold' and price target ?41.00
EQ
04:05aMOUNTAIN ALLIANCE : realizes successful partial exit as part of Exasol AG's IPO
EQ
04:05aALSO : Cloud Marketplace to offer solutions for internet identity, authentication and encryption from global market leader DigiCert
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3MODERNA, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Moderna, Inc. Investor..
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
5GOLD : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters; gold and bonds rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group