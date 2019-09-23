Log in
Rapid7 : How to Easily Schedule a Meeting with Rapid7 Support

09/23/2019

Rapid7 is committed to solving your technical product issues as quickly and as accurately as possible. And, sometimes, the quickest way to resolve an issue is to schedule a meeting with the Support Engineer who is handling your case, so you can discuss your issue in real time and even share what you're seeing on your screen. Rapid7 is pleased to announce that you can now schedule a meeting with the click of a button!

To do this, simply create a case in the Customer Portal with some details about the problem you are encountering. You will then see the 'Schedule a Meeting' button when viewing your case. Clicking the button will send you an email with the time(s) your Support Engineer is available to meet with you. From there, you can pick the time that works best for you. For more details, click here.

Rapid7 wants you to be successful in securing your connected environment. And if you get stuck, we're here to help-so don't delay in scheduling a meeting using this new feature!

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 13:46:01 UTC
