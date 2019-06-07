Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid7 : Integrating Access to Rapid7 Insight Platform Applications with Your Existing SSO Identity Provider

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 11:43am EDT

To date, accessing products and applications on Rapid7's Insight platform has required customers to set up dedicated 'local' user accounts, then log in by visiting insight.rapid7.com. However, many customers already have their own existing single sign-on (SSO) service set up that's governed by an authorized identity provider (IdP), and they would prefer to be able to extend user access to their Rapid7 Insight account directly from there.

To help, we are introducing a new capability into the Rapid7 Insight platform to enable what is commonly referred to as identity provider-initiated login. When this feature is enabled, users can simply log in to their existing SSO service and navigate to the Insight platform application. This enables customers to maintain centralized administration of user access to all of their authorized applications and means that users can easily access all their applications from a single hub/location.

Why is this SSO feature needed?

This capability has been rolled out to allow Rapid7 customers to integrate their Insight applications with their existing SSO solution, therefore governing access from a central location (i.e., centralize administration). This allows their users to gain access to their Insight platform account directly after logging in to their SSO solution and avoids the need to have a separate user account and login for the Insight platform.

What does the user journey look like now?

With this feature enabled, users now log into their existing SSO and see the Insight platform as an authorized application. Once they click the application, they are authorized to access the Insight platform through identity provider-initiated SAML assertion.

What are the benefits of SSO?

This capability leads to an improved user experience, as customers can simply access the Insight platform using their existing SSO user account. They no longer have to log in separately via insight.rapid7.com. The change also supports extensible authentication options, as customers now have the ability to integrate access to their Insight applications with any SAML 2.0-compliant SSO solution. The setup is completely self-serve and intuitive, and can be set up directly from an existing Rapid7 Insight account. More details can be found here.

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 15:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:10pPIVOTAL SOFTWARE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Pivotal Software, Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
12:09pCITY DEVELOPMENTS : Singapore's CDL to buy Britain's Millennium & Copthorne for 2.23 billion pounds
RE
12:08pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Recognizes Small Business Suppliers with World Class Team Award
PU
12:08pMODERN BANK ROBBERY : Addressing Cyber Fraud in Retail Financial Services
PU
12:07pCINEDIGM : Acquires The Asylum's World War II Film Starring Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture
AQ
12:06pOANDO : Crisis Deepens As Two Directors Resign
AQ
12:06pECOBANK TRANSNATIONAL INCORPORATED : hosted by London Stock Exchange after successful $500 million Eurobond issuance
AQ
12:06pReporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares
GL
12:04pODYY GROU : ODYSSEY GROUP INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:03pNEWMARK : CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. Expands to 22,000 SF in New Office at 8405 Greensboro Drive, McLean, VA
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
4AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About