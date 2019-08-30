Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid7 : Metasploit Wrap-Up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Back to school blues

Summer is winding down and while our for contributions haven't dropped off (thanks y'all!), we've been tied up with events and a heap of research. Don't despair, though: our own Brent Cook, Pearce Barry, Jeffrey Martin, and Matthew Kienow will be at DerbyCon 9 running the Metasploit Town Hall at noon Friday. They'll be delivering a community update and answering questions, so be sure to attend and say hello if you're there!

A curious bug where text expansions could be evaluated inside the email addresses going through the Exim SMTP server was fixed this spring, but the security considerations with the expansion weren't published until earlier this summer. Our module exploits the local case which is the simplest with the default configuration, but non-default configuration options and convoluted request patterns can allow this vulnerability to be exploited over remote connections as well. Submitted by yaumn it was quite a team effort to get tested and landed. Be sure to keep your Exim patched!

It's 11 o'clock. Do you know what your servers are doing?

While we like popping shells, it is always sad to learn of people using vulns to create more vulns. Take a moment to look over the post on the Webmin website and if you are responsible for a build system consider taking a step to harden it this coming week. Thanks to our own wvu and jrobles-r7 who teamed up to get a module for this out the door quickly.

New modules (2)

Enhancements and features

  • Rex::Text PR #23 changes our Python-formatted binary payload outputs to use literals when necessary for Python 3 compatibility, thanks to deltaclock

Get it

As always, you can update to the latest Metasploit Framework with
and you can get more details on the changes since the last blog post from
GitHub:

We recently announced the release of Metasploit 5. You can get it by cloning the Metasploit Framework repo (master branch). To install fresh without using git, you can use the open-source-only Nightly Installers or the binary installers (which also include the commercial editions).

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 20:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03pSYMANTEC CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pAP FACT CHECK : Trump distorts GM's state of play
AQ
05:03pSUNSTONE MANAGEMENT : Sponsors Ping Pong Fit International Festival
BU
05:03pPC Makers Power Up After Dell Earnings -- Update
DJ
05:02pDASAN ZHONE SOLUTIONS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pPROPETRO HOLDING CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pLANTRONIX : to Report Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results on September 10, 2019, and Participate at Lake Street Capital Market's 3rd Annual Best Idea Growth Conference on September 12, 2019
AQ
05:02pKADMON : Announces Appointment of Gregory S. Moss as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
PU
05:01pSUN LIFE FINANCIAL : Executives Adopt Automatic Securities Disposition Plans
AQ
05:01pINTER PIPELINE : Announces New $500 million Term Credit Facility
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Brent-WTI spread continues to narrow
2CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC : CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
3GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: BNP Paribas, Vivendi, Air France KLM, Renault, Apple, July...
4DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : German property shares rise on watered down Berlin rent cap
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : China to exempt Tesla cars from 10% purchase tax

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group