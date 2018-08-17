Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid7 : Metasploit Wrapup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 09:16pm CEST

We had a great time meeting everyone at the various Metasploit events at hacker summer camp last week, including two popup capture the flag events with Metasploitable3, the Open Source Security Meetup, and selling Metasploit 0xf Anniversary Tour. If we missed you this time around, you may have a second chance this year at DerbyCon VIII as we again present the Metasploit Town Hall.

One piece of feedback we have consistently received about Metasploitable3 is that it can be difficult and time-consuming to get running. This is because it installs the full OS distributions and vulnerable software from scratch, as well as downloads a lot of files from sites that may not always be available. To make things simpler and faster, we have begun publishing pre-built Vagrant boxes for VMWare and Virtualbox. The quick start guide can now get you running in minutes (with a suitable Internet connection), and you don't even have to install Packer. Thanks to Vagrant Cloud for hosting these images, which will periodically be updated as Metasploitable3 evolves.

Summer of Code coming to a close

We're in the final stages of Google Summer of Code projects with Metasploit and evaluations are underway. A lot of exciting projects will either be finished or at least be in a good state for continued development after the summer. We're looking forward to working with these students in the future as well, as they have all worked really hard to build significant new features into Metasploit.

New modules

Exploit modules(1 new)

Auxiliary and post modules(3 new)

Improvements

Get it

As always, you can update to the latest Metasploit Framework with and you can get more details on the changes since the last blog post from GitHub:

To install fresh, check out the open-source-only Nightly Installers, or the binary installers which also include the commercial editions. PLEASE NOTE that these installers, and Metasploit Framework versions included in distros such as Kali, Parrot, etc., are based off the stable Metasploit 4 branch. If you'd like to try out the newer things going into Metasploit 5, that work is available in the master branch of the Metasploit Framework repo on GitHub.

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 19:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:09pGENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09pMASSROOTS : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10:09pMGE ENERGY : Increases Dividend for 43rd Consecutive Year
BU
10:08pONE HORIZON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:08pZOE KITCHEN : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
10:08pXERIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10:07pDICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:06pFISION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:06pSprouts Farmers Market to Present at the Goldman Sachs 25th Annual Global Retailing Conference
AQ
10:06pNavios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces the Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2018 Results, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2SCHINDLER HOLDING AG : Schindler Interim Report as of June 30, 2018
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK A/S : Invests in Diabetes Treatment With Deal That Could Exceed $800 Million
4NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL CORP : GET IN LINE: Backlog for Big Rigs Stretches to 2019
5NORSK HYDRO : NORSK HYDRO : Hydro’s Kurri Kurri smelter site acquired by Flow Systems (Aug 17, 2018)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.