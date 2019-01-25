Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid7 : Metasploit Wrapup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 06:29pm EST

Hi everyone! For those in the U.S., hope you all had a great MLK weekend. We have a pretty light release due to the holiday, but we still have some cool stuff in the house. Check it out!

First thing, Metasploit contributor Brendan Coles strikes again with a privilege escalation module against Linux. The exploit is designed to gain root privileges on Linux using setuid executables compiled with AddressSanitizer. It's by no means the latest hot vulnerability in town, but you may still find this handy in older Linux systems.

The next thing is more of a foolproof feature that was developed thanks to GSOC (Google Summer of Code). Well, more specifically, we should thank Alberto Rafael Rodriguez Iglesias and William Vu working together to finally land this in master. What this provides is a post module that acts as a shell, and it simulates simple commands that may not exist on some Linux systems sometimes. For example: cat, ls, whoami, etc. So, you never have to worry about it.

Enjoy!

New modules

Exploit modules(1 new)

Auxiliary and post modules(4 new)

Get it

As always, you can update to the latest Metasploit Framework with and you can get more details on the changes since the last blog post from GitHub:

We recently-announced the release of Metasploit 5. You can get it by cloning the Metasploit Framework repo (master branch). To install fresh without using git,you can use the open-source-only Nightly Installers or the binary installers (which also include the commercial editions). PLEASE NOTE that the binary installers, and Metasploit Framework versions included in distros such as Kali, Parrot, etc., are based off the Metasploit 4 branch for the time being. Migration is underway, so you can look forward to getting Metasploit 5 in the binary installers and in third-party software distributions soon.

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 23:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:55pUnivar to Distribute for Kao Chemicals Europe in Spain and Portugal
PR
06:54pBUCKLE : Transition Your Levi's From Day to Night
PU
06:54pLINDE : Announces FTC Extension for Divesture Completion
PU
06:52pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)
BU
06:51pDNKEY LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
PR
06:50pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)
BU
06:50pBARINGS : Corporate Investors Holds January 2019 Board Meeting
PR
06:50pSOGO DEADLINE ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Sogou Inc. Investors of Important March 11 Deadline in Class Action – SOGO
GL
06:49pALKS ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Alkermes Public Limited Company; Reminds Investors with $100K in Losses of Important February 25th Deadline - ALKS
PR
06:48pMU DEADLINE REMINDER : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Micron Technology, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – MU
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Zuckerberg to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger - New York Times
2WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP : WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS : LP Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution
3FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORP : Freddie Mac Prices $697 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-C03
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The 5 Coolest Things On Earth This Week
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : STATEMENT: Ground Fasteners

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.