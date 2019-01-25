Rapid7 : Metasploit Wrapup

Hi everyone! For those in the U.S., hope you all had a great MLK weekend. We have a pretty light release due to the holiday, but we still have some cool stuff in the house. Check it out!

First thing, Metasploit contributor Brendan Coles strikes again with a privilege escalation module against Linux. The exploit is designed to gain root privileges on Linux using setuid executables compiled with AddressSanitizer. It's by no means the latest hot vulnerability in town, but you may still find this handy in older Linux systems.

The next thing is more of a foolproof feature that was developed thanks to GSOC (Google Summer of Code). Well, more specifically, we should thank Alberto Rafael Rodriguez Iglesias and William Vu working together to finally land this in master. What this provides is a post module that acts as a shell, and it simulates simple commands that may not exist on some Linux systems sometimes. For example: cat, ls, whoami, etc. So, you never have to worry about it.

New modules

Exploit modules(1 new)

Auxiliary and post modules(4 new)

