Rapid7 : Named a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Vulnerability Assessment

03/20/2019 | 09:25am EDT

The Rapid7 team is excited to announce that we have been recognized as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Vulnerability Assessment. Our team at Rapid7 takes great pride in this distinction, as customer feedback continues to shape our products and services.

In this announcement, Gartner explains, 'The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings.' To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate.

To be recognized with this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum overall rating of 4.2 out of 5 and 50 published reviews. Rapid7 received 201 verified reviews and a 4.3 rating for InsightVM (Nexpose) as of March 19, 2019.

Here are some excerpts from customers about InsightVM (Nexpose) :

You can read more reviews for Rapid7 here.

Everyone at Rapid7 is deeply proud to be honored as a March 2019 Customers' Choice for Vulnerability Assessment. To learn more about this distinction or to read the reviews written by the IT professionals who use our products, please visit the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice announcement.

To all of our customers who submitted reviews, thank you! These reviews mold our products and our customer journey, and we look forward to building on the experience that earned us this distinction.

If you have a Rapid7 story to share, we encourage you to join the Gartner Peer Insights crowd and weigh in.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

See InsightVM, our top-rated vulnerability assessment solution, in action with a free 30-day trial!

Get Started

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 13:24:07 UTC
