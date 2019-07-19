Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapid7 : Why Having the Right Team Is Vital to Advancing Security

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 10:55am EDT

On this week's episode of Security Nation, we got a chance to catch up with a bona fide security sage. David Rogers is his name, and being busy is his game. No, seriously. He's the type of person who accomplishes more within the first two hours of his day than many can achieve in an entire week. But don't get discouraged-there's a lot you can learn from his accomplishments!

What accomplishments? Well, for starters, he's the CEO of security firm Copper Horse. While that may be enough to fill the plate of some, it's just an appetizer for David. He also finds time to head up the Fraud and Security Group at GSMA, be an executive board member of the Internet of Things Security Foundation, while also discussing the finer points of all things digital security as visiting professor at both York St. John University and the University of Oxford. Oh, and he was recently awarded an MBE in recognition of his services to cybersecurity in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2019.

Suffice it to say, he knows a thing or two about digital security. But he'd also be the first to point out that he didn't get where he is without first surrounding himself with an incredible team. Here's how he did it.

First step? Remember where you came from. David recalls a time in his life when the concept of digital security was basically nonexistent. As challenges came his way, he was forced to forge his own path to the solution, even when dealing with the problems that came with being young and new to the field. When hurdles arose, he simply asked for help. Don't be afraid to have the humility to admit you don't have the answer. Chances are, someone else does.

David's next piece of advice can be summarized with basic math: 2 > 1. As he puts it, 'To do great things, you're going to have to work with lots of other people.' In the same way you'd be a fool to field a football squad with exactly one player and hope to succeed, you can't expect to be successful in cybersecurity as a lone wolf. Success comes from the ability to minimize your shortcomings by relying on the strengths of others.

Along those same lines, you need to be able to recognize such strengths in others. Seek out and be intentional about surrounding yourself with individuals who have great ability where you have weakness. It's equally important to compromise. David goes as far as to say it's a 'superpower.' Know when to stand your ground, but at the same time, know when it's time to concede if it's not helping accomplish the objective at hand.

Finally, gathering the best digital security team in the world is ultimately worthless without direction. Have a mission, and make sure everyone on your team understands it. Better yet, surround yourself with those who truly believe in the mission. While conflicting opinions are the groundwork for innovation, there's a time and place for them. Your team's ultimate mission isn't such a time or place. It should garner unanimous support or risk being derailed completely.

To summarize David's advice: Define your mission, surround yourself with those who can help you achieve it, and collaborate like crazy. Oh, and don't forget a dash of humility.

To hear David's interview in full, be sure to check out our latest episode of Security Nation, and if you like what you hear, please subscribe! We release episodes every other Friday, each featuring someone who is advancing security in their own way.

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 14:54:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aMACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : releases presentation from 2019 Investor Day
PU
11:20aHUAXI : Circulars - PROPOSAL FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (186KB)
PU
11:20aTALLINNA VESI : lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court in a dispute concerning a damages claim against the Estonian Competition Authority
PU
11:20aRAI WAY : 2019 financial calendar amendment
PU
11:20aZOO DIGITAL : PCA Dealing
PU
11:16aRetrotope Announces Completion of Series C Preferred Financing and Addition of a Lead Investor on the Board of Directors
GL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aUnilog Taps Meg Guard as VP of Customer Success
GL
11:15aAMINEX : Ruvuma Farm-Out Update
PU
11:14aHow Can Retailers Boost Sales by Formulating an Efficient Retail Marketing Strategy? Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Gain Detailed Insights
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
4PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales
5PLASTIC OMNIUM : 1ST HALF-YEAR RESULTS: 21% growth in revenue - Automotive production outperformance of 7.1 po..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About