Rapid7 : recognized as a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers's Choice for Vulnerability Assessment

Boston, MA - March 20, 2019

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security visibility, analytics, and automation capabilities, today announced it has been named a March 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Vulnerability Assessment.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. As of March 19, 2019, Rapid7 received a 4.2 (out of 5) rating from 201 verified customer reviews for InsightVM. Some of the reviews on Gartner Peer Insights include:

'Customer feedback is an invaluable resource that continually helps shape the direction of our products and services,' says Corey Thomas, CEO of Rapid7. 'We are incredibly honored to be recognized and grateful to Gartner Peer Insights for providing a platform that our customers can leverage to share this comprehensive feedback. We look forward to continuing to learn and grow in partnership with our customers.'

InsightVM, Rapid7's vulnerability assessment solution, utilizes the power of the Insight cloud and the heritage of our award-winning Nexpose product to provide a fully available, scalable, and efficient way to collect vulnerability data, turn it into answers, and minimize risk in modern environments.

Get started with InsightVM today: https://www.rapid7.com/try/insightvm/

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 70,000 verified reviews in more than 200 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. 7,800 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

###

Press contact:

Caitlin Doherty

Rapid7, Public Relations Manager

press@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4240

Investors:

Neeraj Mahajan, CFA

Rapid7, Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4074