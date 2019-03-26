Log in
Rapid7's Partner Summit 2019: Thank You to Our Partners in EMEA!

03/26/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

From March 14 to 15, we hosted our hugely successful EMEA Partner Summit 2019 in beautiful Portugal, meeting with over 85 partners from over 27 countries all around Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The sun shone, the drinks flowed, and the conversations were in full swing throughout the week as Rapid7's leadership and product management teams connected with colleagues and peers to discuss how we can securely advance together in 2019 and beyond.

We wanted to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our partners. With EMEA being a 100% channel-focused area for Rapid7, we rely on our partners to not only help us scale and grow, but also to be our eyes and ears on the ground, helping us to support customers, spread the Rapid7 message, and provide technical expertise in their local territories. We were therefore so thrilled that so many of our EMEA partners were able to attend this event and found the experience to be rewarding.

'The partner summit has been truly valuable, and it was also great to meet with the Rapid7 team,' said the director of Caveo Systems, UK. 'Learning about the vision, product roadmaps, and the shared experience from other partners truly asserts our belief and confidence on building our business with Rapid7.'

'Compliments to the Rapid7 team,' added the marketing manager of LC Systems, Switzerland. 'We felt like we're together as one big family.'

As part of the event, we held an awards dinner to recognize the support and tight collaboration of several partners across EMEA. Congratulations to all the winners listed below-very well deserved!

  • Largest Growth Partner in MEA Award: DRS South Africa
  • Largest Growth Partner in Eastern Europe Award: DIM System
  • Largest Growth Partner in UKIE: Softcat
  • Largest Growth Partner in Nordics: SecureLink Sweden
  • Largest Growth Partner in Southern Europe: Aura-IT
  • Largest Growth Partner in Central Europe: SPP
  • Best Customer Retention Award: Saepio Solutions
  • Best Distributor Award: Clico
  • InsightVM Partner of the Year: Softcat
  • InsightIDR Partner of the Year: Ezenta

'We are more pumped than ever before about our relationship,' DRS South Africa's Commercial Sales Manager, Jonathan Cooke, said about the recognition. 'The award has certainly sparked a desire to outperform last year's results.'

Thanks to all of our partners for a great 2018, and we are looking forward to the year ahead!

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 20:39:05 UTC
