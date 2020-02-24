Log in
RapidRatings :' Align 2020 Conference Helps Organizations Raise the Bar on Financial Health Transparency

02/24/2020 | 02:37pm EST

Featuring a new name, a reimagined agenda and a new venue, Align 2020 will highlight how leading organizations are leveraging financial health to build more resilient global supply chains

As organizations search for new ways to manage the complexity of global supply chains, RapidRatings’ Align 2020 conference will help clients thrive in today’s unpredictable business environment.

The premiere conference focused on supplier financial health, Align 2020 will take place in Nashville, Tenn., the perfect setting for attendees that want to balance the serious business of supply chain resiliency and risk management with all the fun of Music City USA.

The two-day event will feature Keynotes from Sue Spence VP of Sourcing, Procurement & Disbursements for FedEx as well as Jason Mudd, Executive Director, Global Procurement from IBM. Rounding out the agenda will be client panels, small group discussions, and interactive roundtables. An emphasis on learning best practices from practitioners is designed to yield actionable insights to help attendees build stronger supplier ecosystems.

“We’ve developed a reimagined agenda that focuses on sharing success stories, participating in case study-focused sessions, and exploring how financial health enables organizations well beyond risk management,” said RapidRatings’ Chief Client Officer, Nitin K. Walia.

“You’ll hear about how your peers at other companies are addressing your challenges,” Walia continued, “and learn from their solutions instead of having to reinvent the wheel.”

Conference attendees have access to RapidRatings’ senior leadership and can network with individuals who are managing the most effective supplier and risk management programs globally. “When they go home, conference attendees will take with them concrete strategies to strengthen their supplier and third-party risk programs,” said Walia, “and a powerful network of peers to vet their next ideas with.”

The conference will also feature a full lineup of networking and social activities that fully leverage the rich musical legacy of Nashville. Align takes place May 18th-20th at the Hutton Hotel in Nashville, TN. All clients are invited to attend Align 2020. Limited space is available for other supply chain and procurement professionals; please contact us if you are interested in attending the event.

For more information and to register today, please visit our Align website.

About RapidRatings

RapidRatings® is transforming the way the world’s leading companies manage enterprise and financial risk. RapidRatings provides the most sophisticated analysis of the financial health of public and private companies in the world. The company’s analytics system provides predictive insights into third-party partners, suppliers, vendors, customers, and securities issuers. Business relationships informed by the RapidRatings Financial Health System™ are more productive, transparent, and rewarding. For more information, visit www.rapidratings.com.


© Business Wire 2020
