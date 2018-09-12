RapidVisa Aims to Soften the Blow of ''Extreme Vetting'' For Family-Based Visa Applicants

Recent Restrictions on Legal Immigration Has Visa Applicants Seeking RapidVisa's Assistance for Peace of Mind

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2018 / RapidVisa, a Vegas-based tech company that offers online US visa filing services, has seen increased visa scrutiny as well as increased wait times for visa and green card applicants over the past year. With the recent changes at USCIS and Department of State, a doctrine of ''Extreme Vetting'' has been met with average wait times increasing by two months or more, and increased scrutiny for family-based visa applicants. With legal immigration getting more and more difficult, RapidVisa has seen record-breaking numbers of customers utilizing their services, as highlighted by the company's 3rd consecutive Inc. 5000 list inclusion.

''More and more people who might have, in the past, filed on their own, are now finding value in these services. They realize the stakes are now higher than ever. They may not be able to afford a lawyer, but they can afford RapidVisa. And for the peace of mind to know at least they got their paperwork right, it's worth it to them,'' says Marketing Manager, Kyle Marvin. RapidVisa makes it clear whenever they can that they are not a law firm, but rather an online filing service that is licensed and bonded as a document preparation company in the State of Nevada. The vast majority of RapidVisa's customers purchase ''Premium Review Service'', which guarantees 3 sets of human eyes look over each petition and all supporting evidence to make sure the applicants are putting their best foot forward when filing. And since RapidVisa has assisted with over 40,000 successful petitions, it's difficult to find someone with more experience in this field.

The latest measure, and source for increased fear by immigrants, was announced in a USCIS memo dated July 13, 2018. The memo outlines yet another new policy to issue instant visa and green card denials when sufficient supporting documentation is not included with the application. Historically, rather than issuing an outright denial, the USCIS would issue what is known as an RFE, or Request for Evidence. This would give the applicant another chance to furnish the adjudicator with additional evidence or documentation before issuing an approval or denial.

''The days of having a second chance to get it right may be over,'' says Ben Ives, Founder & CEO of RapidVisa. ''It's now more important than ever to submit your best case the first time, and that's what RapidVisa aims to help with, at an affordable price.'' RapidVisa's website allows users to create a free account and fill out all questions before needing to pay any service fees. This allows customers some flexibility and the chance for them to see what kind of help the company can offer before opening up their wallets. When they are ready to pull the trigger, they are covered by RapidVisa's money-back guarantee, granting even more peace of mind.

Since its founding in 2009, RapidVisa has helped over 40,000 people from over 185 countries file their visa and green card petitions. With offices in the US and Asia, RapidVisa offers full-service phone, chat, and walk-in support 7 days a week and boasts a 99.7% visa approval rate. Nevada Document Preparation Service Registration #NVDP201676914.

