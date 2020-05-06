Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rapsodo and Driveline Baseball Announce Partnership to Power Rapsodo's Advanced Analytics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

ST. LOUIS, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo and Driveline Baseball, two leaders in baseball analytics, today announced a joint partnership to provide users with a better understanding on ways to enhance player performance. Rapsodo, the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real-time metrics to perfect their game and Driveline, a leading baseball performance institute that trains players of all levels, have been working together for 4 years.

As part of the partnership, Rapsodo’s advanced analytics, available on Rapsodo’s cloud portal, are now powered by Driveline to offer support to customers at all levels. The tools and programming used and developed by the Driveline team will be accessible through the portal, giving instant access to analysis and visuals to new and existing users. This partnership brings new services to players and coaches to enhance their ability to use the technology Rapsodo builds.

“Working alongside the Driveline team has been invaluable for Rapsodo both from a product development standpoint and our ability to deliver industry leading player development tools,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “We are thrilled to provide both coaches and players with a more robust offering that includes not only our advanced data, but additional programming and training all in one.”

The two teams are working together to develop multiple analytics and cloud packages to provide an option that fits the needs of all coaches and players.

“Integrating Driveline's world-class player analytics into Rapsodo Cloud eliminates a key point of friction for Rapsodo and Driveline's customers,” said Mike Rathwell, CEO at Driveline. “You won't need to go elsewhere to learn more about your pitches, your swing (or those of your athletes). Every part of the Rapsodo Cloud will have elements powered by Driveline; we'll be integrating Motus, Rapsodo and Driveline's TRAQ to create a complete Pitching and Hitting Development Platform.”

For more information on the partnership, visit: https://rapsodo.com/rapsodo-driveline-create-official-analytics-partnership/

About Rapsodo:
Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com.

About Driveline:
Driveline Baseball is a baseball performance center in Kent, WA. Working with thousands of amateur and professional athletes to help them get the most from their careers, Driveline develops training programs and equipment, an integrated analytics platform, and sensor and software tools to help their players improve and help push the game forward. Driveline works with over half of MLB and NCAA Division I and II schools and has trained hundreds of professional baseball players. 

Media Contacts:
Brittany Zoet
Uproar PR for Rapsodo
312-878-4575 x246
bzoet@uproarpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pENEA PUBL : Report from Enea AB's Annual General Meeting 2020
AQ
12:31pSOUTHERN BANC : Announces Third Quarter Earnings
AQ
12:31pDOMINION ENERGY : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 94 Cents
PR
12:31pBORALEX : announces the election of its directors and highlights of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PR
12:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Brewing Enzymes Market 2020-2024 | Optimization of Brewing Process to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:30pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Foundation Announces Global COVID-19 Charitable Giving
PR
12:30pINVENTIVA : Shareholders Meeting of May 28, 2020 - Availability of the preparatory documents and methods for participating and voting at the meeting
GL
12:30pArcadis shareholders re-appoint Deanna Goodwin as Supervisory Board member
GL
12:30pSIXT LEASING SE : Managing Board and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.90 per Sixt Leasing share
EQ
12:30pBrand X Lifestyle Corp. Announces Nothing Material to Report
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group