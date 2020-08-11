Log in
Rapyd : and PayMyTuition partner to enable students across Latin America and Asia Pacific to make international tuition payments in minutes

08/11/2020 | 08:06am EDT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapyd, a global Fintech as a Service company, announced today a partnership with PayMyTuition, a leading provider of technology-driven global payment processing solutions for international tuition payments, that expands PayMyTuition's ability to accept payments via bank transfers from several countries in Latin America and Asia Pacific through Rapyd's platform, using a single API integration.

The partnership will allow users in Latin America and APAC to quickly and easily transfer funds to over 600 universities in the United States and Canada, expediting settlement of tuition and fee payments to educational institutions for seamless enrollment of international students.

"We are thrilled that PayMyTuition has selected Rapyd to further expand their payments technology across Latin America and APAC and we are very excited to partner with such a forward thinking and technology driven company as we expand our strategic partnerships into the education services industry," said Vinay Shiriwastaw, Head of Sales for the Americas at Rapyd. "We're confident that our in-depth local expertise and broad network reach will help accelerate PayMyTuitions' global facilitation of tuition payments for international students whether online or on-campus."

Rapyd's expertise in global cross-border and local payments will expand PayMyTuition's presence in these regions by providing immediate access to a large network of banks in several countries in Latin America and Asia Pacific, increase cost efficiencies and provide the ability to collect funds in local currencies while settling in the US. The services offered via the Rapyd Collect platform will be launched in Latin America with countries including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, among others and with plans to expand into Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and additional countries in the APAC region, where the demand for tuition remittance services into the US is growing significantly.

"We are excited to partner with Rapyd in order to expand our presence, in both LATAM and APAC, to deliver fast, reliable tuition payments to educational institutions across North America, growing our presence even further around the globe," said Arif Hariji, Chief Market Strategist at MTFX Group. "This partnership supports our company's overall initiative to ensure the delivery of best in class local experiences for our customers looking to send international tuition payments abroad, while ensuring the transactions are fast, secure, and cost-efficient."

The Rapyd Collect platform enables companies to reach billions of consumers who prefer to transact with local payment methods such as ewallets, local cards, bank transfers and cash. Rapyd Collect bypasses legacy collection platforms through one API that works easily with over 900+ local payment methods in 100+ countries. The platform removes the complexities of local payments while streamlining operations from one platform and a single, integrated view of reconciliation, reporting, and funds settlement in 65+ currencies.

For more information about Rapyd's Collect platform, visit www.rapyd.net/collect.

About Rapyd

Rapyd is the fastest way to power local payments anywhere in the world, enabling companies across the globe to access markets quicker than ever before. By utilizing Rapyd's unparalleled payments network and fintech as a service platform, businesses and consumers can engage in local and cross-border transactions in any market. The Rapyd platform is unifying fragmented payment systems worldwide by bringing together 900-plus payment methods in over 100 countries. Rapyd's investors include Stripe, General Catalyst, Oak FT, Tiger Global, Durable Capital, Target Global, TaL Capital and IGNIA. To learn more about the company that is accelerating the fintech as a service revolution, visit www.rapyd.net, read our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PayMyTuition by MTFX

PayMyTuition is part of the MTFX Group of Companies, a foreign exchange and global payments solution provider with a track record of 23+ years, facilitating payments for over 8,000 corporate and institutional clients across North America. Last year MTFX Group processed over 10 billion in currency exchange across 220+ countries in over 120 different currencies. MTFX has built its reputation on amazing people and great technology. Using a blend of "high-tech" and "high-touch" solutions, MTFX has grown to become a leader in online foreign exchange and global payment services across North America. In addition to offering incredibly competitive currency exchange rates, MTFX's "high-touch" 24/7 multilingual customer support ensures that every transaction not only meets but exceeds the level of service our customers expect from us. MTFX is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its US headquarters in Jersey City, NJ. For more information please visit www.paymytuition.com and www.mtfxgroup.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rapyd-and-paymytuition-partner-to-enable-students-across-latin-america-and-asia-pacific-to-make-international-tuition-payments-in-minutes-301108739.html

SOURCE Rapyd


© PRNewswire 2020
