Rare Apple-1 Sells for $375,000 on Invaluable

A rare Apple-1 computer, a piece of technology history that helped spark
the personal computer revolution, was sold today by RR Auction on
Invaluable for $375,000.
“It is absolutely wonderful and totally fitting that this iconic
computer that ushered in a new era in technology more than 40 years ago
sold on Invaluable, which is driving a new technology era in the auction
business,” said Invaluable CEO Rob Weisberg.
“The sale shows the confidence collectors have in buying art, antiques
and collectibles in a live auction online. We couldn’t be more excited,”
added Weisberg.
Bidding on the Apple-1 was waged online and via telephone, with one
Invaluable bidder winning after a tense back-and-forth of seven bids.
The price includes a buyer’s premium.
The Apple-1 – one of the first personal computers in the world - is one
of only 60-70 remaining of the original 200 produced by Steve Jobs and
Steve “Woz” Wozniak at the fledgling Apple Computer Co. in Palo Alto, CA
in 1976 – and one of only 16 that are known to be fully functioning. It
was sold during RR Auction’s “Remarkable Rarities” sale, held at
WeWorks, 200 Portland St., Boston. Online bidding was available
exclusively on Invaluable.com.
Bobby Livingston, Executive Vice President at RR Auction, said, “Selling
an Apple-1 was really remarkable – the bidding was tense and thrilling.
We’re very pleased for our consigner and for the winning bidder, who is
a businessman in the United States.”
The consigner of the Apple-1 purchased it for $300 from the original
owner, a co-worker who bought it at The Byte Shop, said Livingston. He
began learning BASIC and writing small programs and even after
outgrowing the system, held on to it, realizing it could one day be a
piece of computing history. In 1982, he attempted to sell his Apple-1 to
Wozniak for $10,000 – an offer that, fortunately for him, went
unanswered, said Livingston.
Corey Cohen, a computer historian and Apple-1 expert who documented the
authenticity of this unit, said, “This Apple-1 board is one of the few
known operational units that has never been modified or had circuit
traces cut then repaired. This Apple-1 even includes the original
keyboard used by the current owner back in the 1970’s.”
In advance of the sale, the Apple-1 was scanned at Invaluable with
technology created by Artmyn, a Swiss company revolutionizing how art is
experienced, promoted and secured online. The scan revealed the
Apple-1’s unique digital “DNA” as it headed to auction. Here is a video
of an initial scan.
The scanning at Invaluable highlights an exclusive global partnership
between Invaluable and Artmyn aimed at improving the online buying
experience and increasing transparency and buyer confidence in the
online art market. Under the partnership, Invaluable will offer auction
houses exclusively on its marketplace free access to Artmyn’s scanning
technology.
Artmyn co-founder and CEO Alexandre Catsicas said, “The scan of the
Apple-1 allows you to ‘touch with your eyes’ and experience and interact
with its digital twin as if the original was in your own hands.”
