Rare Apple-1 Sells for $375,000 on Invaluable

Computer offered by RR Auction is one of only 16 known fully-functioning Apple-1 units of original 200 built by Steve Jobs and Steve “Woz” Wozniak

A rare Apple-1 computer, a piece of technology history that helped spark the personal computer revolution, was sold today by RR Auction on Invaluable for $375,000.

“It is absolutely wonderful and totally fitting that this iconic computer that ushered in a new era in technology more than 40 years ago sold on Invaluable, which is driving a new technology era in the auction business,” said Invaluable CEO Rob Weisberg.

“The sale shows the confidence collectors have in buying art, antiques and collectibles in a live auction online. We couldn’t be more excited,” added Weisberg.

Bidding on the Apple-1 was waged online and via telephone, with one Invaluable bidder winning after a tense back-and-forth of seven bids. The price includes a buyer’s premium.

The Apple-1 – one of the first personal computers in the world - is one of only 60-70 remaining of the original 200 produced by Steve Jobs and Steve “Woz” Wozniak at the fledgling Apple Computer Co. in Palo Alto, CA in 1976 – and one of only 16 that are known to be fully functioning. It was sold during RR Auction’s “Remarkable Rarities” sale, held at WeWorks, 200 Portland St., Boston. Online bidding was available exclusively on Invaluable.com.

Bobby Livingston, Executive Vice President at RR Auction, said, “Selling an Apple-1 was really remarkable – the bidding was tense and thrilling. We’re very pleased for our consigner and for the winning bidder, who is a businessman in the United States.”

The consigner of the Apple-1 purchased it for $300 from the original owner, a co-worker who bought it at The Byte Shop, said Livingston. He began learning BASIC and writing small programs and even after outgrowing the system, held on to it, realizing it could one day be a piece of computing history. In 1982, he attempted to sell his Apple-1 to Wozniak for $10,000 – an offer that, fortunately for him, went unanswered, said Livingston.

Corey Cohen, a computer historian and Apple-1 expert who documented the authenticity of this unit, said, “This Apple-1 board is one of the few known operational units that has never been modified or had circuit traces cut then repaired. This Apple-1 even includes the original keyboard used by the current owner back in the 1970’s.”

In advance of the sale, the Apple-1 was scanned at Invaluable with technology created by Artmyn, a Swiss company revolutionizing how art is experienced, promoted and secured online. The scan revealed the Apple-1’s unique digital “DNA” as it headed to auction. Here is a video of an initial scan.

The scanning at Invaluable highlights an exclusive global partnership between Invaluable and Artmyn aimed at improving the online buying experience and increasing transparency and buyer confidence in the online art market. Under the partnership, Invaluable will offer auction houses exclusively on its marketplace free access to Artmyn’s scanning technology.

Artmyn co-founder and CEO Alexandre Catsicas said, “The scan of the Apple-1 allows you to ‘touch with your eyes’ and experience and interact with its digital twin as if the original was in your own hands.”

