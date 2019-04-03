Raritan : Unveils KVM-over-IP Switch with Enhanced Performance and 4K Ultra HD

SOMERSET, N.J., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raritan® — a brand of Legrand®, and a leading provider of intelligent data center management and rack power distribution solutions — today announced a more powerful and flexible KVM-over-IP switch and User Station to support the demanding needs of today's broadcast studios, control rooms, labs, data centers -- and in just about any place that secure and reliable access to equipment is needed.

With 4K Ultra HD video resolutions and super-fast response times, Raritan's new Dominion KX IV-101 digital switch is more powerful and flexible than any other KVM‐over‐IP switch. The Dominion KX IV provides unblocked high-performance access to servers and workstations; and, up to three times faster virtual media transfers for remote software installations and other tasks. The new switch also gives users the flexibility to access and control equipment via a User Station, PC, or laptop.

Performance also was boosted in Raritan's new KX IV User Station recommended for customers using 4K resolution and requiring multiple KVM sessions. It supports three connected monitors and provides three times more processing power than previous models.

"With our fourth-generation Dominion KX, we've created an all-new KVM-over-IP architecture to support the most demanding and challenging environments and applications," said Richard Dominach, Director of Product Management at Raritan. "The KX IV-101 meets the high-performance needs for broadcast, control rooms, and other dynamic applications, and provides flexible IP-based remote access required for remote offices, facilities, colo's, and manufacturing. Our engineers have created the most advanced KVM platform ever, leveraging our 30 years of KVM development and the innovative technologies from Raritan's Xerus™ Technology Platform."

Unveiling at NAB Show

The new Dominion KX IV-101 -- a KVM-over-IP switch which connects to a single computer, providing unblocked access and control to multiple users -- will be debuting at next week's NAB Show for media, entertainment, and technology professionals. Also, on display will be Raritan's Dominion KX III multi-port KVM switches and the new Dominion KX IV User Station.

The Dominion KX IV enhancements include:

Up to 4K video resolutions: 1080p, 1440p, 1600p.

Faster frame rates -- up to 60 frames per second.

High-quality 4:4:4 color.

Digital audio via HDMI.

Faster virtual media transfers.

New KVM app to configure the KX IV using Apple mobile devices.

The all-digital Dominion KX IV also has many of the popular Dominion family features, such as absolute mouse synchronization, LDAP/Radius/AD authentication, AES encryption, up to eight simultaneous KVM-over-IP sessions, and Java-free access on laptops and PCs.

Unlike other high-performance KVM solutions that require a separate network, Dominion KX users can access and control equipment using a LAN, WAN, and, even, the Internet for emergency IT access. With the Dominion KX's BIOS-level access, a server is always accessible and can be rebooted remotely in the event a server's operating system is not working.

