Rasmussen College : Launches First Campus-Based Medical Assisting Diploma Competency-Based Education (CBE) Program

New CBE program in Kansas delivers technical skills needed to fill high-demand, direct patient care roles in today’s healthcare market

Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today announced the launch of its new campus-based Medical Assisting Diploma competency-based education (CBE) program at its Kansas City/Overland Park campus. The program, which is the first of its kind, is designed to increase access to flexible and affordable educational opportunities and ensure students demonstrate mastery of every skill employers’ value in this critical field. This helps ensure optimal workforce preparedness.

Scheduling and pricing are the most common barriers students face when pursuing an education. Rasmussen College is working to remove those barriers by offering students innovative solutions. Competency-based education is a game-changing approach to studying that is more flexible than traditional campus-based or online courses. The learning model challenges the status quo by giving students choices—from scheduling their lab times, following their own pace and managing their schedule, to taking their time with challenging material.

Rasmussen College is a CBE industry-leader with several online program offerings. The Medical Assisting Diploma CBE program is the first to include on-campus labs that are offered at convenient times giving students the flexibility they need. This subscription-based pricing model is ideal for students motivated to move quickly and maximize savings on their education. Students can finish in three terms for $10,500 or in four terms for $14,000, in addition to book fees. Enrollment in the Medical Assisting Diploma CBE program is underway with classes beginning in July.

“We are excited to bring our Kansas students the first-ever campus-based Medical Assisting Diploma CBE program,” said Brooks Doherty, assistant vice president of Academic Innovation at Rasmussen College. “Students will have the freedom to fit school into their lives and gain the skills and confidence needed to enter the healthcare field. The flexibility and competitive, affordable pricing will benefit them as they strive to achieve their academic dreams.”

High Demand for Medical Assistants in the Kansas City Metro

According to labor analytics firm Burning Glass, Medical Assistant jobs are projected to grow 17.2 percent in the Kansas City metro over the next decade. Students enrolled in the College’s new Medical Assisting Diploma CBE program will learn critical, direct patient care skills that will equip them to perform in-house clinical lab testing and lab specimen collection, record vitals and administer immunizations and first aid. Students will also learn office skills that equip them to assist physicians with patient care in a variety of office procedures, support clinic management and perform patient data entry and charting.

A Medical Assisting Diploma from Rasmussen College can be earned in as few as 9 to 12 months with eight start dates per year, making it accessible to working adults. Students can sit for the RMA exam and earn their medical assisting certification upon completing the program. Rasmussen College includes the cost for students’ first attempt at the exam in tuition and fees.

“As a career-focused college, Rasmussen College sees the future need in the Kansas City metropolitan area for qualified Medical Assistants,” said Jay Buchholz, campus director, Overland Park. “We are committed to working to be part of the solution to help support the community healthcare needs.”

To learn more about the Medical Assisting Diploma competency-based education program now available at the Rasmussen College Kansas City/Overland Park campus, visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/health-sciences/medical-assisting/.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE:

Rasmussen College is a private college regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our diverse communities through in-demand, flexible, accessible and affordable educational programs. A pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the College leads advancements in innovations such as employer-led and expert-designed curriculum and comprehensive student support services to help working adults advance their educations. Additionally, Rasmussen College is a nationwide leader in competency-based education. Rasmussen College offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and across its 23 Midwest and Florida campuses. The College encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

