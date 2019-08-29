Rasmussen College : Launches Nursing Assistant Training at Its Eagan Campus

Affordable, concentrated and convenient training designed to prepare individuals to work safely and competently in an in-demand certified nursing assistant (CNA) position

Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, launched its first Nursing Assistant training at its Eagan, Minnesota, campus.1 Individuals looking to get into the nursing or healthcare fields can efficiently and affordably train to sit for an in-demand certification in less than a month and be on their way toward a role as a CNA. Registration is immediately available with training beginning October 14, 2019.

Nursing assistants are in high demand; according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings are projected to grow by 11 percent nationally by 2026, much faster than average. A CNA provides quality care for residents in long-term care facilities, hospitals, home healthcare and hospice settings. This exciting and demanding role is ideal for a personable and compassionate individual seeking an entry-level position in the nursing or healthcare fields and the opportunity to grow their career.

“At Rasmussen College, we continuously strive to provide flexible and affordable learning options,” said Christian Wright, School of Health Sciences department dean. “We offer a number of Nursing and Health Sciences programs to meet students where they are and help them achieve their educational goals. As the College continues to grow, we are excited to now offer a state-approved Nursing Assistant training at our Eagan campus to broaden our suite of offerings and provide learners with an entry point into the ever-changing and growing nursing or healthcare fields.”

An Affordable, Concentrated and Convenient Nursing Assistant Training

With a network of more than 5,600 nursing students, 9,800 nursing alumni and 600 nursing faculty, Rasmussen College understands the dedication and passion it takes to work in the healthcare field.2

In addition to preparing learners to confidently sit for the CNA exam, the training provides learners with hands-on preparation in a supportive campus environment led by experienced nurse faculty. The training has no pre-nursing course requirements and an online/self-service registration process, so qualified learners can be on their way to a career as a CNA and help fill the growing needs of their community more quickly and efficiently.

Instruction focuses on Basic Life Support Certification that covers CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillator (AED) usage as well as important topics such as vital sign skills, infection control and other critical skills needed when delivering care.

The full-time training and clinical experience are convenient and completed in 3.5 weeks. At $1,000 for the training, this is an affordable way for learners to branch into the nursing or healthcare field.3

Per federal regulations, tuition for the CNA training is also reimbursable by law (up to a year after the Nursing Assistant training is completed) to aides employed by (or who have been offered employment from) a Medicare or Medicaid certified nursing facility. For more information, please visit the MN Department of Health website.

As a CNA, one not only learns how to assist and work with patients but is also exposed to a variety of healthcare career opportunities. Frequently, after working and gaining experience in the nursing or healthcare field, CNAs decide to pursue a more advanced degree in nursing or healthcare. Rasmussen College offers a wide array of opportunities for students to advance their education and offers programs in Practical and Professional Nursing, Medical Assisting, Healthcare and more.

To learn more about and register for the Rasmussen College Nursing Assistant training, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/cna-training/.

1 Rasmussen College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. hlcommission.org | 800-621-7440

2 As of July 10, 2018, Rasmussen College had 5,695 students enrolled in School of Nursing programs. As of July 10, 2018, Rasmussen College had 9,809 nursing alumni. This number represents the total number of those who graduated from a School of Nursing program between March 20, 2006, and July 10, 2018. For the spring quarter of 2018 (April–June), Rasmussen College had 617 full-time and adjunct nursing faculty.

3 $900 training fee with a $100 non-refundable administrative fee. This rate does not include the book fee and applicable state taxes. In addition to the cost of the training, participants are responsible for up to approximately $1,289 in additional costs for required items such as a physical examination, vaccinations or proof of full registration requirements. Cost may vary and may be covered by the learner’s insurance plan or other method such as a low- or no-cost clinic. For full training details, visit our Nursing Assistant Training Fees List. For a full list of requirements, visit our Nursing Assistant Training Acknowledgements page.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE:

Rasmussen College, LLC is a private college regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our diverse communities through in-demand, flexible, accessible and affordable educational programs. A pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the College leads advancements in innovations such as employer-led and expert-designed curriculum and comprehensive student support services to help working adults advance their educations. Additionally, Rasmussen College is a nationwide leader in competency-based education. Rasmussen College offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and across its 23 Midwest and Florida campuses. The College encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005747/en/