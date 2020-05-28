Log in
Rasmussen College : Launches Start Strong Tuition Savings to Help Remove Financial Barriers to Earning a Higher Education

05/28/2020 | 03:41pm EDT

New offering helps newly enrolled students save up to $6,000 on program tuition and fees

Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today announced the launch of its Start Strong Tuition Savings, a new offering that can help newly enrolled students looking to save up to $6,000 on program tuition and fees through the College’s Flex Choice® Self-Directed Assessments.

When combined with traditional coursework, self-directed assessments allow students to save money by getting credit for what they already know. The online assessments are interactive, media enhanced and taken independently. Support materials are available to help students brush up and an academic coach is available for guidance. The new Start Strong Tuition Savings helps students save even more by—for a limited time—waiving the $99- per-assessment fee.

“At Rasmussen College, we recognize these are unprecedented times in our nation, and we believe it is our responsibility to continue to make quality higher education affordable and accessible to all learners” said Brooks Doherty, assistant vice president of Academic Innovation at Rasmussen College. “We also know pursuing an education is often one of the biggest financial investments in a person’s life. Our new Start Strong Tuition Savings is meant to honor students’ prior learning, remove financial barriers, allow students to start their educational journey strong, and help them finish even stronger.”

Students who first enroll or newly re-enter an academic program by Aug. 7, 2020, are eligible for the Start Strong Tuition Savings and the $99 fee waiver. The waiver is available toward each Flex Choice Self-Directed Assessment attempt within a student’s degree program through Dec. 31, 2020. Students must maintain continuous enrollment to remain eligible.

To learn more about the Start Strong Tuition Savings, now available for new students, click here.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE:

Rasmussen College is a private college regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our diverse communities through in-demand, flexible, accessible and affordable educational programs. A pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the College leads advancements in innovations such as employer-led and expert-designed curriculum and comprehensive student support services to help working adults advance their educations. Additionally, Rasmussen College is a nationwide leader in competency-based education. Rasmussen College offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and across its 24 Midwest and Florida campuses. The College encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.


© Business Wire 2020
