Rasmussen College : Launches Start Strong Tuition Savings to Help Remove Financial Barriers to Earning a Higher Education

Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today announced the launch of its Start Strong Tuition Savings, a new offering that can help newly enrolled students looking to save up to $6,000 on program tuition and fees through the College’s Flex Choice® Self-Directed Assessments.

When combined with traditional coursework, self-directed assessments allow students to save money by getting credit for what they already know. The online assessments are interactive, media enhanced and taken independently. Support materials are available to help students brush up and an academic coach is available for guidance. The new Start Strong Tuition Savings helps students save even more by—for a limited time—waiving the $99- per-assessment fee.

“At Rasmussen College, we recognize these are unprecedented times in our nation, and we believe it is our responsibility to continue to make quality higher education affordable and accessible to all learners” said Brooks Doherty, assistant vice president of Academic Innovation at Rasmussen College. “We also know pursuing an education is often one of the biggest financial investments in a person’s life. Our new Start Strong Tuition Savings is meant to honor students’ prior learning, remove financial barriers, allow students to start their educational journey strong, and help them finish even stronger.”

Students who first enroll or newly re-enter an academic program by Aug. 7, 2020, are eligible for the Start Strong Tuition Savings and the $99 fee waiver. The waiver is available toward each Flex Choice Self-Directed Assessment attempt within a student’s degree program through Dec. 31, 2020. Students must maintain continuous enrollment to remain eligible.

