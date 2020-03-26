Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Rasmussen College : Offers its eRasmussen Suite of Professional Development Training at No Cost

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 08:05pm EDT

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rasmussen College provides access to online training at no cost via its eRasmussen digital platform

Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, announced today that eRasmussen, its suite of professional development trainings, is now available at no cost to the general public. The eRasmussen platform offers professional development training and education solutions—available 100% online—that is designed to help individuals advance their careers by leveraging curriculum from the various degree programs at Rasmussen College.

Amid adjustments and disruptions due to COVID-19 that prioritize the health and safety of the nation, Rasmussen College is committed to providing opportunities for everyone to continue their professional development and educational journey safely and on their own terms with online non-credit courses.

“Rasmussen College believes in the power of education and wants to be supportive during this time of uncertainty,” said Dr. Trenda Boyum-Breen, president of Rasmussen College. “We hope that giving open access to our eRasmussen platform provides flexible avenues and new opportunities for students and the public to continue their pursuit of education. The dedication of our students is inspiring and motivating to all of us at Rasmussen, and we want to do our part to help the broader public stay committed to their professional goals.”

About eRasmussen*

The eRasmussen learning platform offers four areas of educational development including business, project management, information technology and healthcare, with various Professional Certificates within those four areas. Certificates include Digital Marketing, Marketing Communications and Consumer Behavior, Healthcare Management and Business Intelligence and Data Visualization. Anyone seeking to advance their knowledge by learning specific skills and stay-up-to-date in today’s rapidly evolving workforce can benefit from the College’s suite of Professional Certificates. Specifically, the eRasmussen Professional Certificates are:

  • Targeted to specific areas of learning needed for in-demand jobs.
  • Composed of courses that are both convenient and flexible, starting immediately upon enrollment and are completed within 90 days based on your schedule.
  • Learnings that can be applied immediately on-the-job.

eRasmussen will extend access to its online courses at no cost through July 31, 2020. This offer is available to everyone. No prior or future commitment is required.

To learn more about eRasmussen and its Professional Certificates now available at no cost, please visit: https://rasmussen.co/timetolearn

* Professional certificates are intended for the purposes of professional development and training and are not intended to prepare individuals for entry-level employment. They are non-credit, non-accredited, non-licensed and are not intended to transfer to any institution of higher education.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE

Rasmussen College is a private college regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our diverse communities through in-demand, flexible, accessible and affordable educational programs. A pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the College leads advancements in innovations such as employer-led and expert-designed curriculum and comprehensive student support services to help working adults advance their educations. Additionally, Rasmussen College is a nationwide leader in competency-based education. Rasmussen College offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and across its 24 Midwest and Florida campuses. The College encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:35pStratabound Minerals Corp. Reprices and Extends Expiry Date of Certain Warrants
NE
09:33pDUNDEE : Announces fourth quarter and year end 2019 financial results
AQ
09:31pAutomotive High-performance Tires Market 2019-2023 | Benefits Of High-performance Tires to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:22pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES ANAPTYSBIO (ANAB) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
09:19pSTATE STREET CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes Offering
BU
09:18pAT&T : CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southwest Agreement
PR
09:18pUK car production steady in February, down -0.8%, as sector braces for coronavirus impact
PU
09:15pBig banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
RE
09:13pJACOBS : Strengthens Financial Flexibility with Additional Liquidity Capacity
PR
09:04pAfya Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Big banks reassure staff about potential job cuts
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : EU lawmakers back aid for virus-hit economy in remote vote
3SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : taps investors for up to $10.5 billion amid coronavirus shoc..
4PURE GOLD MINING INC. : PURE GOLD MINING : PROVIDES UPDATE ON MINE CONSTRUCTION AND REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS ..
5U.S. carmakers move to shore up cash, Ford to restart some plants

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group