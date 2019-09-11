Log in
Rasmussen College : Partners With the Minnesota State Patrol

09/11/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

Cadets from the Minnesota State Patrol Law Enforcement Training Opportunity program to take Law Enforcement Skills Certificate program at Eagan campus

Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, is proud to partner with the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) to train future State Patrol Troopers participating in their Trooper Trainee 1 Law Enforcement Training Opportunity (LETO) program.1 In July, 15 MSP cadets enrolled in Rasmussen College’s Law Enforcement Skills Certificate program at the Eagan campus. Upon graduation, cadets will sit for the Minnesota Peace Officer Licensing Exam before finishing their training at the State Patrol Training Academy at Camp Ripley. Rasmussen College will remain the sole Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) certification training institution for the MSP through fall 2020.

LETO is a program designed for applicants with no previous law enforcement experience who want to become a State Patrol Trooper and have an Associate’s Degree or higher, in any discipline, from a regionally accredited college or university. MSP provides qualified LETO program applicants with the educational requirements necessary to take the POST exam, which is required to become a licensed peace officer in Minnesota.

“It is an honor to partner with a pillar of our law enforcement community, the Minnesota State Patrol,” said Michael Ardolf, Rasmussen College Law Enforcement program coordinator. “This summer, our program celebrated its 10-year anniversary and over the past decade, we have graduated more than 600 Law Enforcement students, many of whom have gone on to work for the great departments and agencies in the state including the MSP. Being selected to train the next generation of State Patrol Troopers illustrates how dedicated Rasmussen College is to providing state-of-the-art training for our students.”

Rasmussen College Is Committed to the Law Enforcement Profession
The selection standards and training needed to be a police officer in Minnesota are among the highest in the nation. As one of the select Minnesota colleges with a POST Board-approved law enforcement program, Rasmussen College prepares students to earn the Law Enforcement Skills Certificate needed to obtain the Minnesota police officer licensure. Whether students are interested in and qualified to pursue their Academic Certificate, Skills Certificate or Associate’s degree, Rasmussen College prepares students with the skills needed to pursue this challenging and rewarding field. The advanced programs use state-of-the-art facilities, equipment (including a new MILO simulator) and scenarios training taught by experienced instructors to help prepare students for situations they may encounter as a Minnesota police officer.

To learn more about the Rasmussen College Law Enforcement programs, please visit rasmussen.edu/degrees/justice-studies/law-enforcement/.

Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. hlcommission.org | 800-621-7440

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE:
Rasmussen College is a regionally accredited private college that is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. Since 1900, the College has been committed to academic innovation and providing a high standard of education while empowering students to pursue a college degree. Rasmussen College offers Certificate and Diploma programs through Associate’s, Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs online and across its 23 Midwest and Florida campuses. A pioneer in online education, the College is helping lead advancements in innovations such as competency-based education and comprehensive student support services that help working adults advance their careers. The College is also committed to providing a positive impact on society through public service and a variety of community-based initiatives. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.


© Business Wire 2019
