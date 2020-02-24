Rasmussen College : Teams up With Two Nonprofits on Career-readiness Campaign to Inspire Educational Goals and Support Local Communities

Students, alumni and community members may participate in campaign and generate donations for Jeremiah Program and Dress for Success Twin Cities

Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today launched a new campaign designed to bring awareness to the importance of career-readiness and make an impact on its local communities.1 Now through March 22, students and alumni as well as community members can grow their career development and support the career journey of someone else in their life by nominating them for the College’s Change a Life Scholarship. Upon nominating a friend or family member, they will also be generating financial support for two non-profit organizations, Jeremiah Program and Dress for Success Twin Cities.

As part of the campaign, called Support a Friend, Support a Cause, Rasmussen College will share career tips and information from experienced business professionals across a variety of industries. Students, alumni and community members are then encouraged to support the education or career goals of others by nominating them for the Rasmussen College Change a Life Scholarship. At the same time, the College will make a $5 donation on the nominator’s behalf to either Jeremiah Program or Dress for Success Twin Cities.2 Both nonprofit organizations support Rasmussen’s mission to help families pursuing their education and career dreams.

“Rasmussen College is committed to offering learners around the country and in our campus communities real career preparation,” said Dr. Trenda Boyum-Breen, president of Rasmussen College. “We take great pride in our mission to support the diverse communities we serve. The College is thrilled to team up with and give back to Jeremiah Program and Dress for Success Twin Cities and positively impact the work they are doing to help others.”

Jeremiah Program is one of the country’s most successful two-generation programs for families headed by single mothers experiencing poverty. Education and housing stability are the priority levers at the heart of their model. Dress for Success Twin Cities also empowers women to build careers and achieve economic independence through high touch, high impact career and workplace skills development programs.

“Dress for Success Twin Cities is thrilled to team up with Rasmussen College on this new campaign. This initiative to support others and their career goals aligns with the values of our organization,” said Stephanie Silvers, chief executive director, Dress for Success Twin Cities. “Dress for Success Twin Cities helps the community by empowering women with the skills needed to be successful in their careers and lives. We are excited to be included in this initiative because it moves all of our families, friends and communities forward.

“We are extremely proud to collaborate with Rasmussen College on this unique initiative,” said La Juana Whitmore, executive director, Jeremiah Program-Minneapolis/St. Paul. “In our mission to help families move out of generational poverty, two generations at a time, education is a key lever. The support we are receiving from Rasmussen College will help our mothers and their children pursue educational and career opportunities and achieve success.”

Rasmussen College is a leader in career-focused education. Its innovative programs and dynamic curriculum—including teaching the hard skills to qualify for in-demand careers, and nurturing the soft skills needed to succeed in them—prepares its students to fill roles in high-demand career fields. The Rasmussen College Change a Life Scholarship is exclusively for new incoming students who have been referred to Rasmussen College by a pending new student, current student or alum. Rasmussen College will award scholarships of up to $1,000.

To learn more and participate in the Rasmussen College Support a Friend, Support a Cause campaign, visit https://rasmussen.co/39wozN7.

1Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. hlcommission.org | 800-621-7440

2 Donations are capped at $5,000 total.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE

Rasmussen College, LLC is a private college regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our diverse communities through in-demand, flexible, accessible and affordable educational programs. A pioneer in career-focused education since 1900, the College leads advancements in innovations such as employer-led and expert-designed curriculum and comprehensive student support services to help working adults advance their educations. Additionally, Rasmussen College is a nationwide leader in competency-based education. Rasmussen College offers undergraduate and graduate programs online and across its 24 Midwest and Florida campuses. The College encourages its students, faculty and staff to strive for academic excellence, community enrichment and service to the public good. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005849/en/