Rasmussen College : Updates Its Paralegal Programs to Meet Market Demands

Online curriculum rooted in real-world situations and modern legal issues

Rasmussen College, a regionally accredited private college, today announced its redesigned Paralegal Associate’s degree and Certificate programs.1 The fully online programs prepare students for rewarding careers in the field of law. Students benefit from flexible, affordable and fully online programs that provide them with the skills needed to make a difference in the lives of others in roles such as a Paralegal, Legal Secretary, Legal Assistant or Court Clerk. The advanced curriculum is designed to prepare students to sit for the National Certified Legal Assistant/Paralegal (CLA/CP) Examination upon graduation. Enrollment for both programs is immediately available with classes beginning in August.

“Rasmussen College is committed to innovation and is continually looking for ways to provide a modern and relevant education to our students,” said Shauna Froelich, Rasmussen College Paralegal department chair. “The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 15 percent employment growth for paralegals by 2026, therefore, to meet industry demands, we are excited to offer modernized programs that are tailored to this growing industry. In providing supportive, flexible, affordable and quality programs to our students, they are set up to achieve the next level of their educational journey even while juggling their busy personal and professional lives.”

Paralegal Programs Designed to Meet Students Where They Are

Rasmussen College’s online Paralegal programs help students gain the career-relevant skills they need to become indispensable contributors to a legal team. Students will learn to provide services in all areas of the legal system, including courts, law firms and government agencies, under the supervision of an attorney. With online instruction rooted in real-world scenarios, students leverage legal-specific databases and software packages as well as focus on modern legal issues such as intellectual property and blockchain. Students learn about the legal system and the importance of legal ethics from skilled instructors who are practicing judges, attorneys and paralegals themselves. The programs culminate with a unique capstone course which allows students to experience working in a virtual legal office setting.

For increased flexibility and affordability, the Paralegal Associate’s degree program is available with Flex Choice® self-directed assessment offerings, which allows students to blend traditional online courses with self-directed assessments that provide optional coaching assistance. Students can graduate with the Paralegal Associate’s degree in as few as 18 months, allowing them to work while gaining the skills they need to build their career as a paralegal.2 If a student already has their Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree, they can graduate with a Paralegal Certificate in as few as 8 months and efficiently join this stable, fast-growing field in the legal environment.2

To learn more about the Rasmussen College Paralegal programs, visit rasmussen.edu/degrees/justice-studies/paralegal/.

1Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. hlcommission.org | 800-621-7440

2Completion time is dependent on transfer credits accepted and the number of courses completed each term.

ABOUT RASMUSSEN COLLEGE:

Rasmussen College is a regionally accredited private college that is dedicated to changing lives and the communities it serves through high-demand and flexible educational programs. Since 1900, the College has been committed to academic innovation and providing the high standard of education while empowering students to pursue a college degree. Rasmussen College offers Certificate and Diploma programs through Associate’s, Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs online and across its 23 Midwest and Florida campuses. A pioneer in online education, the College is helping lead advancements in innovations such as competency-based education and comprehensive student support services that help working adults advance their careers. The College is also committed to providing a positive impact on society through public service and a variety of community-based initiatives. For more information about Rasmussen College, please visit rasmussen.edu.

